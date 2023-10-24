New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Xbox hardware revenue fell 7% in Q1 2024

Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox hardware revenue fell 7 percent in the first quarter despite Xbox content and services increasing.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Xbox
1

With another quarter of the year upon us, companies are preparing to begin their earnings calls. One of the latest companies out the gate with information is Microsoft (MSFT) who reported on its Q1 2024 results. In the earnings report, Microsoft reveals that its Xbox hardware revenue fell 7 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

On October 24, 2023, Microsoft (MSFT) released its earnings report for its Q1 2024 reporting period. The company also held a conference call and Q&A session where a few executives delivered pre-written statements about the performance of its various services. In this earnings report, Microsoft highlighted the revenue of its gaming arm.

Slide 12 from the Microsoft earnings report for Q1 2024

Source: Microsoft

Xbox hardware revenue declined 7% (down 8% CC)

It will be interesting to see whether the recently leaked Xbox Series X console refresh has a major effect on the hardware revenue for Microsoft. The leaked FTC documents revealed a mid-generation Xbox Series X and S refresher codenamed Brooklin and Ellewood, respectively. The files also showed an updated Xbox controller with a suite of new features including haptic feedback, an accelerometer, and something called “Direct-to-Cloud”.

Today’s earnings report also showed that Xbox content and services increased by 13 percent from Q1 2023 – despite no mention of Game Pass in the reports. Overall, Microsoft earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations, despite the hardware revenue fall. Take a look at our Earnings Report page for more news on Microsoft and other companies reporting over the next couple of weeks.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola