New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Xbox content & services Q1 2024 revenue increased 13% from Q1 2023

With no mention of Game Pass in its earnings release, Xbox is reporting a 13 percent increase in content and services revenue for Q1 2024.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
2

Today, Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q1 2024 earnings report. In addition to reporting beats on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS), the company reported that Xbox content and services revenue was up 13 percent from Q1 2023.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock performance in after hours trading for October 24, 2023

Microsoft provided few details about gaming, Xbox, or Game Pass in its earnings report. In fact, Xbox is only mentioned twice in the report, and gaming just a single time. Game Pass isn’t mentioned at all in the report. That leaves a lot to be desired in terms of disclosure for someone interested in how Game Pass subscriptions are trending, as well as Xbox console sales.

To read more about Microsoft’s Q1 2024 financial performance, stick with Shacknews. We’ll be sure to report if and when Microsoft does divulge Game Pass and Xbox hardware sales in future earnings reports.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola