Xbox content & services Q1 2024 revenue increased 13% from Q1 2023 With no mention of Game Pass in its earnings release, Xbox is reporting a 13 percent increase in content and services revenue for Q1 2024.

Today, Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q1 2024 earnings report. In addition to reporting beats on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS), the company reported that Xbox content and services revenue was up 13 percent from Q1 2023.

Microsoft provided few details about gaming, Xbox, or Game Pass in its earnings report. In fact, Xbox is only mentioned twice in the report, and gaming just a single time. Game Pass isn’t mentioned at all in the report. That leaves a lot to be desired in terms of disclosure for someone interested in how Game Pass subscriptions are trending, as well as Xbox console sales.

To read more about Microsoft’s Q1 2024 financial performance, stick with Shacknews. We’ll be sure to report if and when Microsoft does divulge Game Pass and Xbox hardware sales in future earnings reports.