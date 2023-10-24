Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Microsoft starts is fiscal year 2024 with revenue and EPS beats in its latest earnings report.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q1 2024 earnings today, and the company beat on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

The world’s second-largest company reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.99 against Wall Street analyst expectations of $2.65 and a whisper number of $2.69 per share. Posting a revenue of $56.5 billion, Microsoft again beat Wall Street analyst expectations of $54.5 billion, an increase of 13 percent.

You can read Microsoft’s full Q1 2024 earnings report at the investor relations website, where the company had this to say:

"With copilots, we are making the age of AI real for people and businesses everywhere," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "We are rapidly infusing AI across every layer of the tech stack and for every role and business process to drive productivity gains for our customers.”

“Consistent execution by our sales teams and partners drove a strong start to the fiscal year with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $31.8 billion, up 24% (up 23% in constant currency) year-over-year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

You can follow all the financial news around Microsoft right here on Shacknews, including tuning in for the Q1 2024 Microsoft earnings call.