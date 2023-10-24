New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Microsoft starts is fiscal year 2024 with revenue and EPS beats in its latest earnings report.

Bill Lavoy
Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q1 2024 earnings today, and the company beat on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

The world’s second-largest company reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.99 against Wall Street analyst expectations of $2.65 and a whisper number of $2.69 per share. Posting a revenue of $56.5 billion, Microsoft again beat Wall Street analyst expectations of $54.5 billion, an increase of 13 percent.

An image showing Microsoft (MSFT) in after hours trading on October 24, 2023

You can read Microsoft’s full Q1 2024 earnings report at the investor relations website, where the company had this to say:

You can follow all the financial news around Microsoft right here on Shacknews, including tuning in for the Q1 2024 Microsoft earnings call.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

