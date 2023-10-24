Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
Microsoft starts is fiscal year 2024 with revenue and EPS beats in its latest earnings report.
Microsoft (MSFT) reported its Q1 2024 earnings today, and the company beat on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.
The world’s second-largest company reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.99 against Wall Street analyst expectations of $2.65 and a whisper number of $2.69 per share. Posting a revenue of $56.5 billion, Microsoft again beat Wall Street analyst expectations of $54.5 billion, an increase of 13 percent.
You can read Microsoft’s full Q1 2024 earnings report at the investor relations website, where the company had this to say:
You can follow all the financial news around Microsoft right here on Shacknews, including tuning in for the Q1 2024 Microsoft earnings call.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations