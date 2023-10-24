Apple Mac Event livestream dated for end of October 2023 A little over a month after its last Apple Event showing off the iPhone 15, Apple is having another livestream event next week.

It hasn’t been long since Apple had a livestream event showing off its latest iPhone products and more, but one thing strangely left out of that was the Mac lineup. It seems the company was keeping that in its back pocket for an additional presentation, which is happening next week. Another Apple Event has been scheduled for the end of October 2023, and that may very well be where we’re going to see a full rundown of new Mac products.

Apple announced the upcoming event via a preview on its YouTube channel. According to the video, the livestream will take place on October 30, 2023. Strangely, this one will be online-only and take place at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Many fans and experts are expecting that this is where we’re going to see a reveal of the newest line of Mac products.

Many suspect that the latest Apple Event on October 30, 2023 could reveal a new iMac, since the last one launched is still running on the previous M1 chip.

Source: Apple

It may sound odd that Apple is having another event so soon after it just had a livestream in September 2023 that showed off its new iPhone 15 lineup. However, Apple fans and analysts also noticed a stark lack of Mac products during the September Apple Event, which was especially strange considering this marked the 25th anniversary of the iMac computer line.

This upcoming presentation looks likely to have the Mac products tech enthusiasts were looking to see in September. If the iMac makes a new appearance, we could see a substantial upgrade with the company having invested heavily in Apple Silicon and proprietary chips for its new products. The current stock of iMacs still only run on the previous M1 chips, so it’s about time for an upgrade.

With the latest Apple Event coming on October 30, we won’t be waiting long to learn what's in store. Stay tuned when it goes live and we share Apple’s latest reveals and news here.