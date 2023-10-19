New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to heal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Recover some of your missing health using the heal system in Spider-Man 2 to keep Peter and Miles fighting for longer.
Sam Chandler
Spider-Man might be strong, but he’s not invulnerable. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to heal yourself whenever Peter or Miles takes damage, especially if you’re in a tough boss fight. At the start of the game, healing will be quite limited, but that will change as you make progress.

How to heal

Spider-Man can heal by pressing down on the D-pad, provided you have a charge of Focus. The amount that you heal will increase as you progress through the game as will the number of charges of Focus. At the start of the game, you’ll only have one Focus Bar and using it will heal Spidey on a little.

Spider-Man crawls on the ground, a tooltip informs the player of the Focus bar
Press down on the D-pad when you have a Focus bar to heal Spider-Man.
Source: Shacknews

Attacking and defending will charge your Focus Bar. Bigger and better moves will charge it faster, as will defeating foes. Try to do things like parrying attacks to improve not only the charge rate, but how often you’ll need to heal. If you can parry attacks, you won’t get hit, and you can use the Focus bar for something other than healing.

As you complete missions and move through the campaign, the Focus Bar will improve. You’ll get more charges, which will let you heal multiple times. Additionally, the amount of health it heals will increase, meaning a large chunk of Spidey’s health bar will return.

When it comes to healing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s as simple as a tap of the button. However, the best policy will always be to avoid taking damage, and in order to do that you should familiarize yourself with the Moves List – the better you are at doing these, the less damage you’ll take. Swing by our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 page for more help with Insomniac Games’ smash hit.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

