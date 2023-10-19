How to parry - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deflect attacks with the parry to open your enemies up to powerful follow-up combos in Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has introduced parrying to the franchise. This move allows you to completely negate an enemy’s attack and stun them, opening them up to a flurry of attacks. The difficulty comes in the timing of the parry.

How to parry

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lets you parry by tapping the L1 button. This is the shoulder button that is also responsible for activating various abilities when pressed in conjunction with the face buttons. However, when it comes to parrying, it’s all about the timing of the L1 press.



Source: Shacknews

To effectively parry, you must tap the L1 button right before an attack hits you. A good way to do this is to watch the Spidey Sense effect around Spider-Man’s head and tap L1 when it turns red. If done correctly, Spider-Man (both Peter and Miles) will block the attack and stun the foe. This will leave the enemy open to a bevy of attacks, which might help you down some of the tougher baddies in the game.

While you can perform a basic parry at the start of the game, you will likely want to investigate some of the parry-related skills. On the Skills page under the Shared tab, Peter and Miles can both benefit from the Parry Disarm and the Parry: Web Blast skills.

Parry Disarm will cause any light enemy to drop the weapon they are holding whenever you perform a successful parry. Parry: Web Blast has the following description, “Webbing up an enemy that has been Parried will add flyback to the webbed up reaction.”

When you do parry, make sure you follow it up with an attack. This is known as a Parry Follow Up according to the Spider-Man 2 controls and moves list. The trick to succeeding in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is to parry enemies whenever you can, as this will leave them open for attacks and help you mow through them much faster. Take a look at our Spider-Man 2 page for more help turning you into the friendliest of neighbor heroes.