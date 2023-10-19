Controls & moves list - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Learn the controller button layout and the full moves list of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is taking players on another amazing adventure across Manhattan but before you start web-swinging and slinging, you’ll need to learn the controls. The latest adventure keeps much of the same button layout as the previous games, though it does include an extensive moves list with some new additions, so it’s worth taking a refresher of the controls.

Controls & Buttons

The following table includes all controls and the complete moves list for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The controls are labelled using the PlayStation 5 button inputs, so things like “L3” and “R3” refers to clicking the left and right thumbsticks, respectively.

Spider-Man 2 controls Action Input Jump Cross Attack Square Web-Strike / Web Wings Triangle Dodge Circle Web-Shooter (Tap) / Gadget (Hold) R1 Swing (Hold) / Parkour (Hold) R2 Parry (Tap) / Ability (Hold) L1 Aim L2 Camouflage (Miles) D-pad Up Heal D-pad Down Shortcut 1 D-pad Left Shortcut 2 D-pad Right Map (Press) / FNSM App & Camera (Swipe) Touchpad Move Left Stick Perch / Dive L3 Camera Right Stick Show Objective / Scan Environment R3

Moves List



Source: Insomniac Games

There are a lot of moves and attacks to learn in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and they can all be found in-game under the Moves List. This list will expand as you unlock new abilities for both Peter and Miles.

Spider-Man 2 Moves List Action Input Yank and throw environment Hold L1 + R1 Throw / Yank / Disarm enemies Hold Triangle Air Launcher / Swing Kick Hold Square Finisher Triangle + Circle Charge Jump Hold R2 + Cross Zip to point L2 + R2 Toggle Ability Mode Hold R1 Cross Ability L1 + Cross Square Ability L1 + Square Triangle Ability L1 + Triangle Circle Ability L1 + Circle Toggle Gadet Mode Hold R1 Web Grabber R1 + Square Upshot R1 + Triangle Concussion Burst R1 + Circle Ricochet Web R1 + Cross Symbiote Surge / Mega Venom Blast L3 + R3 Basic Combat Action Input Basic Attack Square Basic Ground Combo Sqaure, Square, Square, Square Dodge Circle Perfect Dodge Right before getting hit: Circle Healing D-pad Down Dodge under Square or Triangle, Circle Long Dodge Circle, Cross Off the wall attack Cirlce towards wall, Square Web-Strike Triangle Web-Strike Follow Up Triangle, after contact with enemy: Square Web Yank Triangle Leap off Square, Cross Throw Near enemy: Hold Triangle Throw object L1 + R1 Yank down Enemy in the air: Hold Triangle Finisher Triangle + Circle Web-Shooter Tap R1 Air Combat Action Input Air Attack In the air: Square Air Launch Hold Square Air Dodge In the air: Circle Air Perfect Dodge Right before getting hit in the air: Circle Basic Air Combo In the air: Square, Square, Square, Square Air Launch Follow Up Hold Square, Square Swing Kick In the air: Hold Square Air Yank In the air: Hold Triangle Air Throw In the air with an enemy: Hold Triangle Ground Strike In the air: Square + Cross Air Leap Off In the air: Cross Stealth Action Input Melee Takedown Square Web-Strike Takedown Triangle Perch Takedown Square Ceiling Takedown Square Wall Takedown Square Traversal Action Input Swing In the air: Hold R2 Swing Jump While swinging: Cross Jump Cross Sprint/Parkour Hold R2 Charge Jump Hold R2 + Cross Deploy Web Wings In the air: Triangle Web Wings Dodge While gliding: Circle Zip to point L2 + R2 Zip to point (Aim) Hold L2 + R2 Point Launch L2 + R2, before landing Cross Web Zip In the air: Cross Quick Recovery Landing after swinging: Cross while rolling Wall Run Near or on a wall: Hold R2 Wall Run Boost While wall running: Cross Dive L3 Air Tricks In the air: Hold Square, left stick in any direction Wall Crawl Disengage While wall crawling: Cross or Circle Wall Crawl from ground Left stick towards wall Perch on ledge L3 near an edge Ceiling hang Crawling on ceiling: L2, left stick Water jump In the water: Cross Ledge crest Cross near building top Peter Combat Action Input Spider barrage L1 + Square Miles Combat Action Input Camouflage D-pad Up Venom Punch L1 + Square Other Action Input Scan R3 Tag Activity After Scan: Hold L2, R3 on an activity icon Tether Web Hold L2, R1 while looking at a tether point

Take some time to read over the controls and moves list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before you dive in so you’re ready to take on the baddies and, hopefully, save the day. The game also features a bit of a tutorial, so you’ll be able to get the basics practiced fairly quickly. Check out our Spider-Man 2 page for more information to help you navigate the city.