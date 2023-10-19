Controls & moves list - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Learn the controller button layout and the full moves list of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is taking players on another amazing adventure across Manhattan but before you start web-swinging and slinging, you’ll need to learn the controls. The latest adventure keeps much of the same button layout as the previous games, though it does include an extensive moves list with some new additions, so it’s worth taking a refresher of the controls.
Controls & Buttons
The following table includes all controls and the complete moves list for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The controls are labelled using the PlayStation 5 button inputs, so things like “L3” and “R3” refers to clicking the left and right thumbsticks, respectively.
|Spider-Man 2 controls
|Action
|Input
|Jump
|Cross
|Attack
|Square
|Web-Strike / Web Wings
|Triangle
|Dodge
|Circle
|Web-Shooter (Tap) / Gadget (Hold)
|R1
|Swing (Hold) / Parkour (Hold)
|R2
|Parry (Tap) / Ability (Hold)
|L1
|Aim
|L2
|Camouflage (Miles)
|D-pad Up
|Heal
|D-pad Down
|Shortcut 1
|D-pad Left
|Shortcut 2
|D-pad Right
|Map (Press) / FNSM App & Camera (Swipe)
|Touchpad
|Move
|Left Stick
|Perch / Dive
|L3
|Camera
|Right Stick
|Show Objective / Scan Environment
|R3
Moves List
There are a lot of moves and attacks to learn in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and they can all be found in-game under the Moves List. This list will expand as you unlock new abilities for both Peter and Miles.
|Spider-Man 2 Moves List
|Action
|Input
|Yank and throw environment
|Hold L1 + R1
|Throw / Yank / Disarm enemies
|Hold Triangle
|Air Launcher / Swing Kick
|Hold Square
|Finisher
|Triangle + Circle
|Charge Jump
|Hold R2 + Cross
|Zip to point
|L2 + R2
|Toggle Ability Mode
|Hold R1
|Cross Ability
|L1 + Cross
|Square Ability
|L1 + Square
|Triangle Ability
|L1 + Triangle
|Circle Ability
|L1 + Circle
|Toggle Gadet Mode
|Hold R1
|Web Grabber
|R1 + Square
|Upshot
|R1 + Triangle
|Concussion Burst
|R1 + Circle
|Ricochet Web
|R1 + Cross
|Symbiote Surge / Mega Venom Blast
|L3 + R3
|Basic Combat
|Action
|Input
|Basic Attack
|Square
|Basic Ground Combo
|Sqaure, Square, Square, Square
|Dodge
|Circle
|Perfect Dodge
|Right before getting hit: Circle
|Healing
|D-pad Down
|Dodge under
|Square or Triangle, Circle
|Long Dodge
|Circle, Cross
|Off the wall attack
|Cirlce towards wall, Square
|Web-Strike
|Triangle
|Web-Strike Follow Up
|Triangle, after contact with enemy: Square
|Web Yank
|Triangle
|Leap off
|Square, Cross
|Throw
|Near enemy: Hold Triangle
|Throw object
|L1 + R1
|Yank down
|Enemy in the air: Hold Triangle
|Finisher
|Triangle + Circle
|Web-Shooter
|Tap R1
|Air Combat
|Action
|Input
|Air Attack
|In the air: Square
|Air Launch
|Hold Square
|Air Dodge
|In the air: Circle
|Air Perfect Dodge
|Right before getting hit in the air: Circle
|Basic Air Combo
|In the air: Square, Square, Square, Square
|Air Launch Follow Up
|Hold Square, Square
|Swing Kick
|In the air: Hold Square
|Air Yank
|In the air: Hold Triangle
|Air Throw
|In the air with an enemy: Hold Triangle
|Ground Strike
|In the air: Square + Cross
|Air Leap Off
|In the air: Cross
|Stealth
|Action
|Input
|Melee Takedown
|Square
|Web-Strike Takedown
|Triangle
|Perch Takedown
|Square
|Ceiling Takedown
|Square
|Wall Takedown
|Square
|Traversal
|Action
|Input
|Swing
|In the air: Hold R2
|Swing Jump
|While swinging: Cross
|Jump
|Cross
|Sprint/Parkour
|Hold R2
|Charge Jump
|Hold R2 + Cross
|Deploy Web Wings
|In the air: Triangle
|Web Wings Dodge
|While gliding: Circle
|Zip to point
|L2 + R2
|Zip to point (Aim)
|Hold L2 + R2
|Point Launch
|L2 + R2, before landing Cross
|Web Zip
|In the air: Cross
|Quick Recovery
|Landing after swinging: Cross while rolling
|Wall Run
|Near or on a wall: Hold R2
|Wall Run Boost
|While wall running: Cross
|Dive
|L3
|Air Tricks
|In the air: Hold Square, left stick in any direction
|Wall Crawl Disengage
|While wall crawling: Cross or Circle
|Wall Crawl from ground
|Left stick towards wall
|Perch on ledge
|L3 near an edge
|Ceiling hang
|Crawling on ceiling: L2, left stick
|Water jump
|In the water: Cross
|Ledge crest
|Cross near building top
|Peter Combat
|Action
|Input
|Spider barrage
|L1 + Square
|Miles Combat
|Action
|Input
|Camouflage
|D-pad Up
|Venom Punch
|L1 + Square
|Other
|Action
|Input
|Scan
|R3
|Tag Activity
|After Scan: Hold L2, R3 on an activity icon
|Tether Web
|Hold L2, R1 while looking at a tether point
Take some time to read over the controls and moves list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before you dive in so you’re ready to take on the baddies and, hopefully, save the day. The game also features a bit of a tutorial, so you’ll be able to get the basics practiced fairly quickly. Check out our Spider-Man 2 page for more information to help you navigate the city.
