2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Controls & moves list - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Learn the controller button layout and the full moves list of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sam Chandler
Insomniac Games
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is taking players on another amazing adventure across Manhattan but before you start web-swinging and slinging, you’ll need to learn the controls. The latest adventure keeps much of the same button layout as the previous games, though it does include an extensive moves list with some new additions, so it’s worth taking a refresher of the controls.

Controls & Buttons

The following table includes all controls and the complete moves list for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The controls are labelled using the PlayStation 5 button inputs, so things like “L3” and “R3” refers to clicking the left and right thumbsticks, respectively.

Spider-Man 2 controls
Action Input
Jump Cross
Attack Square
Web-Strike / Web Wings Triangle
Dodge Circle
Web-Shooter (Tap) / Gadget (Hold) R1
Swing (Hold) / Parkour (Hold) R2
Parry (Tap) / Ability (Hold) L1
Aim L2
Camouflage (Miles) D-pad Up
Heal D-pad Down
Shortcut 1 D-pad Left
Shortcut 2 D-pad Right
Map (Press) / FNSM App & Camera (Swipe) Touchpad
Move Left Stick
Perch / Dive L3
Camera Right Stick
Show Objective / Scan Environment  R3

Moves List

Spider-Man kicks an enemy in the stomach

Source: Insomniac Games

There are a lot of moves and attacks to learn in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and they can all be found in-game under the Moves List. This list will expand as you unlock new abilities for both Peter and Miles.

Spider-Man 2 Moves List
Action Input
Yank and throw environment Hold L1 + R1
Throw / Yank / Disarm enemies Hold Triangle
Air Launcher / Swing Kick Hold Square
Finisher Triangle + Circle
Charge Jump Hold R2 + Cross
Zip to point L2 + R2
Toggle Ability Mode Hold R1
Cross Ability L1 + Cross
Square Ability L1 + Square
Triangle Ability L1 + Triangle
Circle Ability L1 + Circle
Toggle Gadet Mode Hold R1
Web Grabber R1 + Square
Upshot R1 + Triangle
Concussion Burst R1 + Circle
Ricochet Web R1 + Cross
Symbiote Surge / Mega Venom Blast L3 + R3
Basic Combat
Action Input
Basic Attack Square
Basic Ground Combo Sqaure, Square, Square, Square
Dodge Circle
Perfect Dodge Right before getting hit: Circle
Healing D-pad Down
Dodge under Square or Triangle, Circle
Long Dodge Circle, Cross
Off the wall attack Cirlce towards wall, Square
Web-Strike Triangle
Web-Strike Follow Up Triangle, after contact with enemy: Square
Web Yank Triangle
Leap off Square, Cross
Throw Near enemy: Hold Triangle
Throw object L1 + R1
Yank down Enemy in the air: Hold Triangle
Finisher Triangle + Circle
Web-Shooter Tap R1
Air Combat
Action Input
Air Attack In the air: Square
Air Launch Hold Square
Air Dodge In the air: Circle
Air Perfect Dodge Right before getting hit in the air: Circle
Basic Air Combo In the air: Square, Square, Square, Square
Air Launch Follow Up Hold Square, Square
Swing Kick In the air: Hold Square
Air Yank In the air: Hold Triangle
Air Throw In the air with an enemy: Hold Triangle
Ground Strike In the air: Square + Cross
Air Leap Off In the air: Cross
Stealth
Action Input
Melee Takedown Square
Web-Strike Takedown Triangle
Perch  Takedown Square
Ceiling Takedown Square
Wall Takedown Square
Traversal
Action Input
Swing In the air: Hold R2
Swing Jump While swinging: Cross
Jump Cross
Sprint/Parkour Hold R2
Charge Jump Hold R2 + Cross
Deploy Web Wings In the air: Triangle
Web Wings Dodge While gliding: Circle
Zip to point L2 + R2
Zip to point (Aim) Hold L2 + R2
Point Launch L2 + R2, before landing Cross
Web Zip In the air: Cross
Quick Recovery Landing after swinging: Cross while rolling
Wall Run Near or on a wall: Hold R2
Wall Run Boost While wall running: Cross
Dive L3
Air Tricks In the air: Hold Square, left stick in any direction
Wall Crawl Disengage While wall crawling: Cross or Circle
Wall Crawl from ground Left stick towards wall
Perch on ledge L3 near an edge
Ceiling hang Crawling on ceiling: L2, left stick
Water jump In the water: Cross
Ledge crest Cross near building top
Peter Combat
Action Input
Spider barrage L1 + Square
Miles Combat
Action Input
Camouflage D-pad Up
Venom Punch L1 + Square
Other
Action Input
Scan R3
Tag Activity After Scan: Hold L2, R3 on an activity icon
Tether Web Hold L2, R1 while looking at a tether point

Take some time to read over the controls and moves list of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before you dive in so you’re ready to take on the baddies and, hopefully, save the day. The game also features a bit of a tutorial, so you’ll be able to get the basics practiced fairly quickly. Check out our Spider-Man 2 page for more information to help you navigate the city.

