ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 381 More Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. It feels like the theme of the show has been crime-fighting the last few weeks with Detective Pikachu being here. That being said, that theme is coming to Paper Mario since we have to solve a crime aboard a train. We’ll do our best to help Mario and friends solve a case of “who did it?” I

believe this is the start of chapter six in the game so we’re making great progress in the story. I remember playing this as a kid having a tough time with the final chapter and final bosses so this is shaping up to be a fun time. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see if we take another step toward beating Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

Looks like we won't be the only ones trying to solve this mystery.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough. The story has been getting pretty good there so you won't want to miss it. Also coming up next week is the start of a Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough. Anytime a new Mario game comes out is a fun time around here!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d like to see on the Stevetendo show. Just make sure they’re on the Nintendo Switch Online since that makes it easier to livestream for the show. It’s going to be fun to see how Nintendo ends the year but the new Super Mario RPG is already planned for the show!