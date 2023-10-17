Acosmic god roll - Destiny 2 Start farming Festival of the Lost activities so you can get your own god roll Acosmic.

Festival of the Lost returned in 2023 and brought with it a new Grenade Launcher for players to chase: Acosmic. This Void, Rapid-Fire Frame launcher boasts some incredibly useful perks for PVE, and though a PVP god roll might not be as good as others, it will still get the job done.

How to get Acosmic

Acosmic is only available during the annual Seasonal Event, Festival of the Lost. This event kicks off in October and lets players acquire Acosmic from activity completions or by focusing Eerie Engrams at Eva Levante. You get one Acosmic by completing the quest, Classic Carving, and another for finishing the Event Challenge, Pumpkin Peltin’.

PVE – Acosmic god roll

While there are great PVE Grenade Launchers already out there, like Wendigo GL3, the benefit of Acosmic is that it’s far easier to acquire and it’s Void – which ought to help give you more options for builds. The goal of this Acosmic PVE god roll is to take advantage of some classic perks that always put in a shift.

Acosmic - PVE Launcher Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Spike Grenades (Stability +10, increased impact damage by 50 percent) Perk 1 Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from reserves) Perk 2 Explosive Light (Picking up an Orb of Power increases the next projectile’s blast radius and damage) Origin Trait Nadir Focus (Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. Increases lunge distance for Swords and projectile velocity for Launchers) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

To begin with, Quick Launch boosts the Velocity and Handling, helping you bring the launcher to bear while getting the grenade to the boss or enemy faster. Spike Grenades then boosts the damage on direct hits, which is just free damage.

For the main perks, Clown Cartridge and Explosive Light remain some top tier picks. The first overfills the magazine when you reload, helping you get more shots out during a damage phase. Couple this with Explosive Light’s increased damage and you’ll be chunking boss health bars. Given how easy it is to generate Orbs of Light, this should always be at a full stack.

Utilize Nadir Focus in PVE for the Velocity bump, aim for a Reload Speed Masterwork to proc Clown Cartridge faster, and throw on Boss Spec for even more boss damage.

PVP – Acosmic god roll

When it comes to using a Heavy Grenade Launcher in PVP, you can’t really look past one that features high Velocity and Proximity Grenades. Though the second column isn’t great for Crucible play, there is at least one perk worth having.

Acosmic - PVP Launcher Barrel Volatile Launch (+15 Blast Radius, -5 Velocity, -5 Handling) Magazine Proximity Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon have an increased proximity detection but a decreased blast radius, -20 Blast Radius) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities) Origin Trait Search Party (This weapon is granted faster aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights when no allies are near) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Sprint Grip (Temporarily increases the weapon's ready speed and aim down sights speed after sprinting)

Start with Volatile Launch to boost the Blast Radius, this is needed as Proximity Grenades drastically reduces the stat. The goal is to ensure the explosive can affect more than just the Guardian you’re trying to hit.

You will want to get Impulse Amplifier on the main perk columns as it makes it quite difficult for your enemies to dodge an incoming attack. The final column is what lags behind in PVP activities. In saying that, Wellspring is just a nice little bump in ability energy if you get a kill. Better than nothing!

The Origin Trait should be Search Party in PVP, as you’ll get better Handling when you’re alone. Aim for a Velocity Masterwork to get the grenade to your enemies quicker, and Sprint Grip to give you some wiggle room when you’re sprinting around searching for foes.

Getting an Acosmic god roll for PVE is going to be your main focus when farming Festival of the Lost activities. While you can get a decent roll for Crucible, there are better options out there like Swarm of the Raven or Cataphract GL3. Take a moment to look over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.