Cities: Skylines 2 to skip Steam Workshop & Nexus support for its own mod platform Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive are confining mod support for Cities: Skylines 2 to Paradox Mods to ensure consistent cross-platform mod support.

Mods are considered to be an integral part of the Cities: Skylines experience, but Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have some interesting ideas about how it will handle them in the sequel. The developers have announced that for Cities: Skylines 2 they will be consolidating app support down to one platform, Paradox Mods, and skipping official support of platforms like Steam Workshop and Nexus Mods.

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive shared details on this position on a FAQ page for Cities: Skylines 2 modding on October 16, 2023. According to the announcement, Cities: Skylines 2 mods will be confined in official capacity to the Paradox Mods platform. The reason for this is that Paradox and Colossal hope to build a centralized, cross-platform hub where PC and console players alike can access all of the modding that Cities: Skylines 2 will be able to offer. Unfortunately, that means skipping official support for the Steam Workshop and Nexus Mods, which are both popular modding communities.

According to the FAQ posted for Cities: Skylines 2 modding, mods will be confined to Paradox Interactive's Paradox Mods platform to allow cross-platform modding across PC and consoles.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal and Paradox go on to say that support for modding outside Paradox Mods is unlikely, based on the developer’s priorities:

We won't support other platforms such as Steam Workshop. We have decided to have Paradox Mods as our platform, as it allows us to have cross-platform modding compatibility. We also wanted mods to be more easily accesible in game, which we are able to do with Paradox Mods.

Other information of note in the game is that assets used for mods in Cities: Skylines won’t work in Cities: Skylines 2. This may have been assumed, but here it’s official. Cities: Skylines 2 modders will have to start from scratch.

It might come as a bit of a disappointment to Cities: Skylines modders, but Cities: Skylines 2 is still shaping up to be a good looking game. Stay tuned as the PC version gets set to launch soon and the console versions come in 2024.