Cities: Skylines 2 Xbox Series X/S & PS5 versions delayed to spring 2024

Colossal Order still intends to release Cities: Skylines 2 on PC this October, but console launches will have to wait until next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Colossal Order
Bad news for console players hoping to get in on the fun of Cities: Skylines 2 when it was supposed to launch in October 2023. The game is still on track for its PC release next month, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be waiting substantially longer. Developer Colossal Order has announced that it is delaying the console versions of Cities: Skylines 2 back to spring 2024.

This announcement was made via a post on the Cities: Skylines Twitter this week, alongside a more in-depth explanation of what’s going on via the Paradox Interactive forums. According to the announcement, the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game will be pushed back to Spring 2024.

Colossal Order's tweet about the console delay of Cities: Skylines 2
Colossal Order shared that Cities: Skylines 2's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be pushed back to spring 2024 to ensure they meet the standards the developers have set.
Source: Colossal Order

The Colossal Order team went on to explain that the console versions need more polish and improvement before they’ll be up to the standard that should be expected:

It's worth noting that the PC version will not see any delay at this time and is still expected to release on the original October 24 date. As anticipated as Cities: Skylines 2 has been, it will likely come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping to play on consoles on Day 1, but it looks like it will be best or the performance of the games.

With the PC release date of Cities: Skylines 2 still looming and the console versions now set for a spring release window, stay tuned for more details. We’ll share updated PS5 and Xbox Series release dates for Cities: Skylines 2 as soon as they drop.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 28, 2023 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Cities: Skylines 2 Xbox Series X/S & PS5 versions delayed to spring 2024

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 28, 2023 6:04 AM

      Cities: Skylines II for consoles delayed to spring 2024. PC release unaffected.

      https://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/threads/cities-skylines-ii-console-release-window-faq.1600202/

      • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 6:40 AM

        I think I mentioned this before but the only thing that excites me about this sequel are performance gains. If this game can't run well in the mid/late game, I just don't care about it. The changes don't look significant enough. Every video I see of it looks like the first game with a few mods.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 28, 2023 6:50 AM

          Considering how high they raised the specs now.. I'm worried it will run worse honestly.

          • jonin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 28, 2023 7:34 AM

            Yeah same

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 28, 2023 7:37 AM

            Sticking with unity was a mistake in numerous ways, but I can't imagine it running worse than the original.

            Curious to see nonetheless

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 28, 2023 7:43 AM

              Considering how much stuff they are simulating in C:S2, it seems like it will really hit hardware pretty hard. The thing I want to see is how much they parallelized the simulation. I'm sure it's better than the old game, but by how much.

            • mobab legacy 10 years
              reply
              September 28, 2023 8:39 AM

              It's probably going to run worse in some ways because the new additions, thus the need for a higher end system. What I truly care about is that they multithread the game.

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 28, 2023 8:53 AM

          The changes look amazing. Especially how incredibly slick the road connections and markings are. Even with the best mods, it's a lot of manual work to do what the new game delivers. And then there's all the supply chain stuff, which has been fully integrated into the game and looks really compelling - much better than the DLC's tacked-on implementation. The full simulation of each citizen; All of the needs are much more realistic, including things like the potential for homelessness, etc with the wrong combination of housing.

          I think there's stuff there that fundamentally changes the game, even if it looks similar on the surface.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 6:49 AM

        They significantly raised the minimum & recommended specs for PC.. that's worrying they bumped up the recommended to a RTX 3080 for just 1080p. :\

Hello, Meet Lola