Cities: Skylines 2 Xbox Series X/S & PS5 versions delayed to spring 2024 Colossal Order still intends to release Cities: Skylines 2 on PC this October, but console launches will have to wait until next year.

Bad news for console players hoping to get in on the fun of Cities: Skylines 2 when it was supposed to launch in October 2023. The game is still on track for its PC release next month, but PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be waiting substantially longer. Developer Colossal Order has announced that it is delaying the console versions of Cities: Skylines 2 back to spring 2024.

This announcement was made via a post on the Cities: Skylines Twitter this week, alongside a more in-depth explanation of what’s going on via the Paradox Interactive forums. According to the announcement, the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game will be pushed back to Spring 2024.

Colossal Order shared that Cities: Skylines 2's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be pushed back to spring 2024 to ensure they meet the standards the developers have set.

Source: Colossal Order

The Colossal Order team went on to explain that the console versions need more polish and improvement before they’ll be up to the standard that should be expected:

We are hard at work preparing the game for our release on October 24th. While doing so, we have realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024. The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms.

It's worth noting that the PC version will not see any delay at this time and is still expected to release on the original October 24 date. As anticipated as Cities: Skylines 2 has been, it will likely come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping to play on consoles on Day 1, but it looks like it will be best or the performance of the games.

With the PC release date of Cities: Skylines 2 still looming and the console versions now set for a spring release window, stay tuned for more details. We’ll share updated PS5 and Xbox Series release dates for Cities: Skylines 2 as soon as they drop.