Sony launches PS5 cloud streaming this October Starting this month, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to stream select PS5 titles from Sony's online catalog.

Sony is adding new features to the PlayStation Network this month that will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. The biggest new add is PS5 cloud streaming. Starting this October, players with a PS Plus Premium subscription will be able to stream select PS5 games from an online catalog supplied by Sony. This catalog will include many of its PlayStation Studios titles, as well as some popular extras.

Sony shared details on PlayStation 5 cloud streaming coming to PS Plus in a recent PlayStation Blog post. Starting on October 30, 2023 in North America, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to access cloud streaming of supported PS5 games throughout the PS Plus Game Catalog, Game Trials limited-time events, and titles in the PS5 game library that PS Plus Premium members already own. Players will also be able to access a variety of PSN and PS5 features in cloud streamed games. They’ll be able to play DLC for a cloud streamed game, as well as taking screenshots and up to three minutes of video at once to share to their PlayStation Media Gallery.

Source: PlayStation

PlayStation will reportedly add to the PS5 cloud streaming library over time with hundreds of planned titles set to roll out in the service. Among the opening crop of titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima are already included, as are third-party titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Saints Row IV, Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

With games like Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also over the horizon in early 2024, and new slim models of PS5 arriving this holiday season, we’re sure to see plenty more high-profile hits in the PS5 cloud gaming catalog. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available right here at Shacknews.