Helldivers 2 pushed back to February 2024 Arrowhead Game Studios originally planned to launch Helldivers 2 in 2023, but that release date has been delayed to early 2024.

Helldivers 2 was an absolute shocker of an announcement when Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios announced that it was happening and it would be coming out this year. Unfortunately, as of the recent PlayStation State of Play, Helldivers 2 is being pushed back to 2024. The game got a fresh new look with a multiplayer gameplay and giant bug splatting, but at the end of the trailer, we learned that Helldivers 2 is now coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024.

The latest look at Helldivers 2 and its new release date were shared on the PlayStation State of Play on September 14, 2023. According to the announcement, the game is now set to release on PS5 and PC on February 8, 2024. Originally, Helldivers 2 was set to launch before 2023 ended, but with a packed release schedule coming into this fall and winter season, it seems Arrowhead has decided to give the game more time to cook, just like a freshly activated grenade in a bug mouth. You can see the latest trailer in action just below.

We got an extended look at #Helldivers2 in action during today's #StateofPlay. The game is now releasing on February 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/EHA3MauwpZ — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 14, 2023

Regardless of the delay, Helldivers 2 continues to look ridiculous and fun. The original game was a huge source of action, co-op, and comedy as we fought to try to survive the bugs and each other’s ordinance. It wasn’t an easy task, and only got harder as we fought on, but it was always a blast. Helldivers 2 looks like its bringing the bug war back in a big way with absolutely massive enemies and delightfully destructive tools with which to blow them to bits.

With Helldivers 2 now strapped with a February 2024 release date on PC and PS5, we’ll look forward to share more details as they drop leading up to the game’s release next year. Stay tuned for more Helldivers 2 coverage and reveals.