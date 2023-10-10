New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD to acquire Nod.AI open-source AI software startup

An AMD spokesperson said the acquisition of Nod.AI should be complete by the end of the quarter to bolster the company's AI tech development and business.
TJ Denzer
Image via Shutterstock
1

In the current climate of tech and gaming, artificial intelligence continues to be the trend companies are chasing at the moment, and AMD is no exception. One of the main competitors to NVIDIA (which is arguably far ahead in AI tech development), AMD is looking to level the field a bit and bolster its own development of AI technologies and applications with the acquisition of Nod.AI. An open-source AI software startup, Nod.AI is expected to be folded into AMD by the end of the latter company’s fiscal quarter.

AMD officially announced the upcoming acquisition of Nod.AI via a press release on its newsroom blog. While announced today, the acquisition has not officially been settled just yet. Even so, a spokesperson for AMD told CNBC that the deal is expected to close within AMD’s current fiscal quarter.

Nod.AI's graphic about being acquired by AMD
AMD is acquiring Nod.AI in order to bolster its development of AI technologies and applications in competition with NVIDIA.
Source: Nod.AI

AMD makes no bones about the purpose of this acquisition: it wants Nod.AI to help accelerate its development of AI technologies and their applications, as shared by AMD Artificial Intelligence Group Senior Vice President Vamsi Boppana.

AMD also has plenty of reason to continue investing and growing its AI sector. In AMD’s Q2 2023 earnings results conference call, CEO Dr. Lisa Su shared that AI engagements jumped more than 800 percent in the quarter, helping the company achieve beats in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) versus analyst estimates.

And so it seems AMD is going to be continue to strengthen its AI teams with the acquisition of Nod.AI. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

