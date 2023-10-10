AMD to acquire Nod.AI open-source AI software startup An AMD spokesperson said the acquisition of Nod.AI should be complete by the end of the quarter to bolster the company's AI tech development and business.

In the current climate of tech and gaming, artificial intelligence continues to be the trend companies are chasing at the moment, and AMD is no exception. One of the main competitors to NVIDIA (which is arguably far ahead in AI tech development), AMD is looking to level the field a bit and bolster its own development of AI technologies and applications with the acquisition of Nod.AI. An open-source AI software startup, Nod.AI is expected to be folded into AMD by the end of the latter company’s fiscal quarter.

AMD officially announced the upcoming acquisition of Nod.AI via a press release on its newsroom blog. While announced today, the acquisition has not officially been settled just yet. Even so, a spokesperson for AMD told CNBC that the deal is expected to close within AMD’s current fiscal quarter.

AMD is acquiring Nod.AI in order to bolster its development of AI technologies and applications in competition with NVIDIA.

Source: Nod.AI

AMD makes no bones about the purpose of this acquisition: it wants Nod.AI to help accelerate its development of AI technologies and their applications, as shared by AMD Artificial Intelligence Group Senior Vice President Vamsi Boppana.

The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware. The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio. Nod.ai’s technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge and across a broad range of end point devices today.

AMD also has plenty of reason to continue investing and growing its AI sector. In AMD’s Q2 2023 earnings results conference call, CEO Dr. Lisa Su shared that AI engagements jumped more than 800 percent in the quarter, helping the company achieve beats in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) versus analyst estimates.

And so it seems AMD is going to be continue to strengthen its AI teams with the acquisition of Nod.AI. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.