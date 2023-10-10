Destiny 2 Prost emblem giveaway livestream Sam's back at it again soloing Ghosts of the Deep dungeon and giving away Prost emblem codes!

I’m getting back into the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon to see if I can get a bit further this time. While we’re doing that, we’re also giving away some more Prost emblems for Destiny 2 players! Come and join us as I try to put Ecthar in the ground.

The Destiny 2 Prost emblem giveaway livestream will begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you want to get a Prost emblem, drop by the chat, say hello, and most importantly, join the Shacknews Discord server. By joining the server and making yourself known, we can hook you up with an emblem. These Prost emblems come courtesy of Bungie, who was nice enough to provide us with a bunch to give away in whatever format we wanted! What better way to celebrate a Destiny 2 emblem than with a Destiny 2 stream?

For those not in the know, the Prost emblem is one of the rarest emblems in the game. This thing is clearly inspired by Oktoberfest as it features a pretzel set against a shield on top of a diamond checkerboard of various shades of blue. If you like the look of this and want one come and say hello.

As mentioned above, I’ll be spending my time trying to solo the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon once more. I’m not too sure where we’ll start. I have half a mind to jump straight back in at the Ecthar fight but what if I cruise through the rest of the dungeon and thus don’t get the Triumph? As you know, the Triumph requires that the dungeon be soloed in one sitting.

Stop by, say hello, join our Discord server and don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do this for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch, which gives you a free monthly sub to use. You can also check out Shackpets on iOS and Android. I’ll no doubt need to do that to relax after the intensity of this dungeon.