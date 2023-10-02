All stash wall weapons - Cyberpunk 2077
Find out which iconic weapons will populate V's stash wall following Update 2.0.
Specific iconic weapons can be displayed on the stash wall in V’s apartment that are obtained from completing certain jobs and gigs throughout Cyberpunk 2077. Additional weapons are now featured on the stash wall with the advent of Update 2.0, including the newly added Errata thermal katana and reworked Nehan.
While many of the displayable stash wall weapons can be missed while playing their associated quest, there is a new way to get missing weapons if you have enough money. Phantom Liberty introduced a Black Market vendor in Dogtown who sells iconic weapons, including those that players may have missed during the game. While this is a helpful option to have available, it is important to note that several of the missed iconic weapons found during missions can be obtained by returning to the location of the quest.
All stash wall weapons - Cyberpunk 2077
Below is the list of iconic weapons that will appear on V’s stash wall in Cyberpunk 2077, along with their type and how to get them. Simply placing the weapons in your stash will allow them to display on your wall. Additional weapon slots were added to the wall with Update 2.0, bringing the total number of stash wall iconic weapons to a solid and sturdy 30. We have listed them below based on the wall they appear on in the stash in V’s main apartment in Little China, Watson.
Please note that at the time of this writing, there is a visual bug that results in certain weapons not appearing on the stash wall that are supposed to be there. Hopefully this will be addressed in an upcoming patch.
|Weapon
|Classification
|Type
|How to get
|Left Wall
|Malorian Arms 3156
|Power
|Pistol
|Acquire from Grayson during Chippin' In.
|Middle Wall
|Overwatch
|Power
|Sniper Rifle
|Given by Panam during Riders on the Storm.
|Mox
|Power
|Shotgun
|Given by Judy after completing Pyramid Song.
|Byakko
|Blade
|Katana
|Complete all gigs for Wakako.
|Errata
|Blade
|Katana
|Found during Disasterpiece near the furnace.
|Satori
|Blade
|Katana
|Find on the AV on the roof during The Heist.
|Jinchu-Maru
|Blade
|Katana
|Loot from Oda during Play It Safe.
|Blue Fang
|Blade
|Neurotoxin Knife
|Purchase from the Melee Weapon Vendor in Jackson Plains.
|Nehan
|Blade
|Kaiken
|Obtain from Saburo during The Heist.
|Headhunter
|Blade
|Punknife
|Purchase from the Melee Weapon Vendor in West Wind Estate.
|Crash
|Power
|Revolver
|Given by River after completing Following the River.
|La Chingona Dorada
|Power
|Pistol
|Found at the altar in El Coyote Cojo after sending body to family during The Heist.
|Skippy
|Smart
|Pistol
|Found next to a body in Vista del Rey, Heywood.
|Archangel
|Power
|Revolver
|Given by Kerry Eurodyne during A Like Supreme.
|Plan B
|Power
|Pistol
|Obtained from Dexter DeShawn's body at the municipal landfill after Act 2.
|Seraph
|Power
|Pistol
|Complete all gigs for Padre.
|Right Wall
|Sasquatch's Hammer
|Blunt
|Hammer
|Looted from Sasquatch following I Walk the Line.
|Bloody Maria
|Power
|Shotgun
|Complete all gigs for Reyes.
|Moron Labe
|Power
|Assault Rifle
|Crafting spec dropped by Anton Kolev (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: West Wind Estate)
|Psalm 11:6
|Power
|Assault Rifle
|Crafting spec dropped by Tom Ayer (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No)
|The Headsman
|Power
|Shotgun
|Crafting spec dropped by a Militech mech (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation)
|Lexington x-MOD2
|Power
|Pistol
|Reward for winning the shooting competition during Shoot to Thrill.
|Buzzsaw
|Power
|Submachine Gun
|Crafting spec dropped by Yelena Sidorova (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Vice Control)
|Sovereign
|Power
|Double-Barrel Shotgun
|Crafting spec dropped by Shinobu Amai (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Modern Labor Market)
|Dying Night
|Power
|Pistol
|Collect from Wilson during The Gun.
|YingLong
|Smart
|Submachine Gun
|Crafting spec dropped by Denzel Cryer (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Living the Big Life)
|Breakthrough
|Tech
|Sniper Rifle
|Crafting spec dropped by Olga Elisabeth Longmead (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: New Boss, New Rules)
|Comrade's Hammer
|Tech
|Revolver
|Crafting spec dropped by Darius Miles (Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Arroyo)
|Butcher's Cleaver
|Blade
|Knife
|Found in Rolland’s Butcher Shop after Placide finishes butchering the chicken in M’ap Tann Pèlen.
|Ba Xing Chong
|Smart
|Shotgun
|Crafting spec found in a locked chest accessible after defeating Adam Smasher and looting the Access Token during one of the game endings.
Special thanks to the Cyberpunk Wiki and Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit for confirming some of the information in this guide. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips.
-
Larryn Bell posted a new article, All stash wall weapons - Cyberpunk 2077