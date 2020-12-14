Skippy Iconic weapon location - Cyberpunk 2077 Looking to arm yourself with iconic and unique weapons in Cyberpunk 2077? Here's how to find Skippy, a unique smart pistol.

Skippy is a unique weapon that players can obtain in Cyberpunk 2077, and like many of the other iconic weapons and items you can find, it can be upgraded using the game’s crafting system and made even stronger. In this guide, we’ll break down the Skippy weapon location so you can get your hands on this smart pistol as you explore Night City.

Skippy iconic weapon location - Cyberpunk 2077

Skippy is actually a weapon that appears as part of one of the many open world quests you can come across in Cyberpunk 2077. To find the weapon, you’re going to want to fast travel to the College Street fast travel point in Vista Del Ray. We’ve included a map screenshot below. There aren’t any other real big landmarks around but try to find that waypoint and travel there to get started.

Head to this location to find Skippy.

You should see an exclamation point near the fast travel point, if you approach it, you’ll find an alleyway with a dead body in it. Skippy the gun is laying on a case. Grab it to boot it up and add it to your inventory. The thing that makes Skippy so unique is the gun’s built-in AI. The gun feels like something out of Borderlands, but it’s actually a lot of fun to make use of throughout the game.

You can upgrade Skippy from the Crafting menu, as the base DPS and stats really aren’t that impressive, but it does scale with the user’s level. By default, Skippy offered the following stats when we picked it up:

152.4 DPS

4.55 Attacks Per Second

+21-26 Electrical Damage

+37.39% Crit Damage

+6% Shock Chance

70 Headshot Damage Multiplier

2 Empty Mod Slots

When upgraded, the rarity of the weapon will increase, and additional mod spots can be unlocked as well, allowing you to make it stronger in other ways, too.

Skippy's built-in AI is what makes the weapon so unique.

Now that you know the location for Skippy the iconic weapon, you can head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more useful info. We’ve also put together a handy guide for how to get Mantis Blades, one of the coolest weapons available in Cyberpunk 2077.