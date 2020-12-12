How to get Mantis Blades - Cyberpunk 2077 Looking to get your hands on a pair of Mantis Blades so you can wreak havoc on your foes in Cyberpunk 2077? We can help.

Mantis Blades are by far one of the coolest weapons you can get in Cyberpunk 2077 but getting your hands on them is a bit tricky. Luckily, we can walk you through the process. If you’ve been trying to figure out how to get Mantis Blades, then fret not. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get Mantis Blades - Cyberpunk 2077

Unlike your standard weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, like rifles, shotguns, and pistols, the Mantis Blades are actually considered a piece of Cyberware. That means you’re going to want to head to the nearest Ripperdoc and purchase a set to equip them.

Mantis Blades can be purchased from Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can purchase Mantis Blades from pretty much every Ripperdoc in the game, but Viktor offers a solid set for a relatively cheap price. You are going to need to get your Street Cred up, though, as they require Level 15 to purchase. You’ll also need roughly 15,000 eddies, and to repay Viktor's generosity from earlier in the campaign, which is another 21,000. This can all be earned easily by checking out our guide on how to make money.

If you don’t want to pay Vik off—you should, though—you can always check out any other Ripperdoc for a pair of Mantis Blades. Each Ripperdoc offers different items and pieces of Cyberware, though, so make sure you’re happy with the offerings before spending your eddies on them. Once you have the Mantis Blades installed, they’ll replace your default fists. This means you won’t be able to punch people anymore, but hey, the trade off is a set of really cool blades that come out of your arms.

Now that you know how to get Mantis Blades, you’re ready to take down any enemy that gets in your way. Make sure to check back frequently with the Ripperdocs for upgraded items, though, to ensure you’re as strong as you can be. You can also head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for more useful information and content.