While you’ll find plenty of weapons and items around to help you out in Cyberpunk 2077, having plenty of cash in your wallet will prove invaluable, especially as you progress through the game and find yourself having to buy new cars and other goodies. In this guide, we’ll break down all the best ways to make money, which should help you stack your wallet quite nicely.

How to make money - Cyberpunk 2077

There are a number of ways to make money in Cyberpunk 2077, though it can be easy to miss many of them if you aren’t thinking about it. While there are plenty of side missions to take on, there are also some really useful skills and things to look out for which can help you pad your wallet even more in between missions.

Gather and sell

Check all the containers to find ammo, loot, and other things you can sell off for money.

First, you’re going to want to unlock the Pack Mule perk under the Athletic Tab of the Body attribute. This will allow you to carry more items in your inventory, which is going to come in handy for the next part of our plan.

If you want to make a good amount of money on the side, without having to go out of your way, then scavenging for items and Eurodollars is a really handy way to rake in cash. There are plenty of useless items you can find around the world, including guns, junk, and even stashes of eddies. Make sure you scan every room you move through and grab any item that you can find. You can then head to one of the many Drop Points located around the city and sell off the items for a nice boost to your bottom line. It’s not the most profitable endeavor, but it will throw some extra cash in your pocket without making you work too hard.

While you can sell off Junk, those looking to get into crafting items will want to pick up the Scrapper Perk, which automatically breaks down junk into crafting materials.

Make money with Quickhacks and by jacking into access points

You can hack terminals to unlock money and other items.

Quickhacks are a really interesting system in Cyberpunk 2077, and you can actually use it to make some extra money as well. Under the Intelligence attribute, make sure you pick up the Extended Network Interface perk under Quickhacking. This will highlight any nearby access points you can hack. If you’ve already invested points in the Intelligence attribute, then you should be able to hack into these access points for a chance to extract some eddies and crafting components.

You can expand on this skill even further with the Advanced Datamine perk, which increases the number of eddies you can acquire from an access point by 50 percent for the first level and then by 100 percent for the second level. It’s a great way to add some additional cash to your wallet and one that players will want to take full advantage of as they progress further into the game.

Do gigs and side jobs

Of course, the best way to make a good score of cash quickly is to look into the various gigs and side jobs available to V. You’ll unlock plenty of these as you move through the world, so don’t sweat having to look for them too hard. You can find any active gigs or side jobs in their own tab in the journal, which can be opened from the pause menu at any point, or by pressing J on the keyboard.

Most of the gigs will only offer a couple hundred eddies for completing them early on, though later missions will come with higher payouts. Completing these will also grant you access to other items and goodies, so it’s always a solid idea to jump in and try out a few in between the main story missions.

Now that you know some of the different ways to make money in Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you check out our other useful content, like how to skip time and how to holster your weapon. You can also head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide for even more help.