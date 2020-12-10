How to holster your weapon - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn how to holster your weapon so you can walk around Night City without holding an assault rifle in your hands in Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s a lot to explore in Night City and as you make your way through the crowded streets, you might sometimes find yourself holding your gun. This can be a bit nonsensical, especially if you’re just out enjoying the sights and sounds. Thankfully, we can show you how to holster your weapon, allowing you to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077 without holding your assault rifle out.

How to holster your weapon - Cyberpunk 2077

You can double tap Alt (or Y/Triangle on console) to holster your weapon.

If you’re tired of having your weapon out, then you can always holster it by double tapping Y or Triangle on the Xbox or PlayStation controllers. If you’re playing on PC, you can holster your weapon by double tapping Alt. If you don’t tap it fast enough, you’ll simply change weapons, so make sure you double tap it quickly. You can also use this method to put your hands down, if you don’t have three weapons equipped.

It should be noted that there doesn’t appear to be any real consequence to walking around Night City with your weapons out, though getting too close to officers in the NCPD could lead to them lashing out or causing trouble, it could also lead bounty targets to run or start fighting, so keep that in mind if you plan on walking around with your big guns out.

Now that you know how to holster your weapon, you can check out our assortment of other Cyberpunk 2077 content, including our guides on how to skip time and how to fast travel. Those looking to spice up their characters look will also want to check out our breakdown on changing character appearance. For even more helpful info, head right over to our Cyberpunk 2077 guide. Our main hub contains all the Cyberpunk 2077 content we’ve created thus far, and will be updated each day as we add new articles to our backlog.