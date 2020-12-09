How to skip time - Cyberpunk 2077 Need to be somewhere at a specific time? Learn how to skip time in Cyberpunk 2077.

As you explore the world of Night City, you’ll find that many of the city’s establishments aren’t open 24 hours a day. If a mission requires you to visit somewhere during a certain time period, then you don’t have to just sit around waiting for time to pass. In this guide, we’ll show you how to skip time in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing you to speed up the process a bit.

Skipping time in Cyberpunk 2077 is useful for a few reasons. Not only can you pass time quickly to allow you to enjoy the different sites and spectacles of Night City at different times of the day, but you’ll also have to complete certain parts of missions during specific windows of time. If you don’t feel like standing around and twiddling your thumbs, though, you can actually skip time by opening up the pause menu.

You can skip time from the main pause menu when playing Cyberpunk 2077.

You can open the pause menu up at any point by pressing I on your keyboard, or by pressing the Menu or Options key on your Xbox or PlayStation controller. This should bring up the main menu with several options including Crafting, Inventory, Map, Character, and Journal. If you look below these options in the bottom left-hand corner you should see the current time in-game. Next to this, you should also see the Skip Time option.

Clicking Skip Time will allow you to set how many hours you want to push forward. Choose the set amount and then confirm it to pass time quickly. Once the time has passed, you can continue whatever objective you were working on before. Night City looks quite different during the various times of the day, so I definitely recommend checking out the different points in the day and seeing it for yourself.

