New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company

Sergiy Galyonkin created player analytics progam SteamSpy, and would go on to use that knowledge to help develop and launch Epic Games Store.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
8

Following the announcement of mass layoffs at Epic Games, another major player is leaving the company. Sergiy Galyonkin had been with the company for just under 8 years, having helped develop and launch Epic Games Store. He was the Director of Publishing Strategy at Epic Games, and was working to make the platform more prominent in Eastern Europe, but this week Galyonkin announced that his time with Epic Games is up. He officially resigned and is vacating his position with the company.

Sergiy Galyonkin would share official word of his resignation on his personal Twitter on October 2, 2023. Although the mass layoffs reported at Epic Games last week were not mentioned in the statement, Galyonkin shared he did not feel he was a good fit for the direction the company was headed. His full statement can be seen below:

Sergiy Galyonkin's statement on his exit from Epic Games
Sergiy Galyonkin shared his statement of resignation from Epic Games on his personal Twitter, claiming he wouldn't be a good fit in the company's latest era.
Source: Sergiy Galyonkin

Sergiy Galyonkin began work at Epic Games in 2016 when he was hired as the Eastern Europe-focused Head of Publishing. Before that, he created SteamSpy, which was instrumental in automatically gathering player data and breaking said down into stats such as unit sales and aggregate play-time on a given game. Galyonkin used his knowledge from work on SteamSpy to develop similar analytic systems for the Epic Games Store. In doing so, he was instrumental in EGS’s official launch back in 2018.

Galyonkin didn’t signal where he might end up following his resignation from Epic Games, but claimed he’d still be working in the games industry. As such, we may see him show up elsewhere in the very near future. Stay tuned for further updates on this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 2, 2023 10:48 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 2, 2023 10:50 AM

      Epic 5.0? That gives me "synergy" vibes and not in a good way.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 2, 2023 11:09 AM

      epic should let developers attach steam keys to the store. so a egs purchase gives you an egs copy and steam copy .

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 2, 2023 11:11 AM

        i accidentally posted, it woudl never happen cause epic dont want to funnel users to steam, but itd be neat if egs become the place for ppl to buy games and ends up giving devs higher cut since steam keys are free for developer to make

      • qwpeoriu
        reply
        October 2, 2023 11:11 AM

        is that something steam actually allows?

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 2, 2023 11:14 AM

          Steam allows third party sales; Humble and GMG both do. The game would have to be available on Steam, though, and they won't allow a price disparity.

          So people would just buy it on Steam anyway.

          • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 2, 2023 1:31 PM

            im surprised the devs dont at least setup a little eshop to claw back some of the 30%. seems like bandai namco does that for elden ring. many indies just link to steam directly

            though if everyone started doing this maybe valve says fu no more free keys

            • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 2, 2023 1:36 PM

              That would violate the Most Favored Nation clause in their agreement. They’re not allowed to offer something cheaper than they offer it on Steam.

              • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 2, 2023 1:38 PM

                itd still be the full price. just they get to keep more of the dev royalty cut! theyre not allowed to offer anything extra but i wonder if they coudl be like hey buy from here pls cause we're poor

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  October 2, 2023 1:53 PM

                  I mean indies do offer their games on Steam and Itch or other platforms, but Valve provides a fair bit for that 30%; it's not like it's just wasted money.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 2, 2023 1:08 PM

          Klei did it for Griftlands, but I think this might have been on their own dime

Hello, Meet Lola