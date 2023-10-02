Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company
Sergiy Galyonkin created player analytics progam SteamSpy, and would go on to use that knowledge to help develop and launch Epic Games Store.
Following the announcement of mass layoffs at Epic Games, another major player is leaving the company. Sergiy Galyonkin had been with the company for just under 8 years, having helped develop and launch Epic Games Store. He was the Director of Publishing Strategy at Epic Games, and was working to make the platform more prominent in Eastern Europe, but this week Galyonkin announced that his time with Epic Games is up. He officially resigned and is vacating his position with the company.
Sergiy Galyonkin would share official word of his resignation on his personal Twitter on October 2, 2023. Although the mass layoffs reported at Epic Games last week were not mentioned in the statement, Galyonkin shared he did not feel he was a good fit for the direction the company was headed. His full statement can be seen below:
Sergiy Galyonkin began work at Epic Games in 2016 when he was hired as the Eastern Europe-focused Head of Publishing. Before that, he created SteamSpy, which was instrumental in automatically gathering player data and breaking said down into stats such as unit sales and aggregate play-time on a given game. Galyonkin used his knowledge from work on SteamSpy to develop similar analytic systems for the Epic Games Store. In doing so, he was instrumental in EGS’s official launch back in 2018.
Galyonkin didn’t signal where he might end up following his resignation from Epic Games, but claimed he’d still be working in the games industry. As such, we may see him show up elsewhere in the very near future. Stay tuned for further updates on this story.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Epic Games Head of Publishing Strategy Sergiy Galyonkin leaves company