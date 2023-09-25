ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 373 It's a Ninja Turtles kind of night on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. It has been quite some time since we played a TMNT game on the show but that changes tonight with the start of a Manhattan Project playthrough. The Cowabunga Collection is a great way to have all the mainline NES Ninja Turtles games in one package as well as the Game Boy Games.

There has been resurgence in the Ninja Turtles franchise with the likes of Shredder’s Revenge and the newest movie, Mutant Mayhem. That being said, it’s always fun to go back and play the classic games in the series like Turtles in Time or the Manhattan Project. This is the third installment of the NES games and I remember this one being tougher than the prior two games. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we’re able to beat Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Manhattan Project on Stevetendo!

Time to save Manhattan from the vile Shredder!

©Konami

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough as well as more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door!

If there is one thing you can count on, it’s all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. When the games get too challenging for you, let Shacknews help out and the best part is, we don’t judge! Find all the secrets in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with ease. Use the site to get better at Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1 as well. We also have a Twitch channel so make sure to check that out as well. Watch some great shows like the Stevetendo show and subscribe with Prime Gaming to never miss an episode.

There are a lot of Super Mario games coming out in the winter that are planned for the show but keep coming up with games that you’d like to see star in an upcoming Stevetendo episode.