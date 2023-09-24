Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday evening, which means we should kick back and relax with some Cracking the Cryptic.
Mark takes a look at a puzzle game
Why not continue with some more puzzle goodness? This game is Chants of Sennaar.
Improve your haircut
Get something that matches the shape of your head.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
TJ has seen the light
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Apparently it looks better on-camera than it does in real life.
Why is the Xbox app so restrictive?
SerfaSam on Cortex
It's my computer. Let me do what I want.
Greg's got a new setup
GBurke59 on Cortex
This thing is going to be extremely useful.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
Bill always has a good time in it.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- All the Rage - Funeral for a Friend
- Straight to Video KMFDM Remix - Mindless Self Indulgence
- Top of the World - The All-American Rejects
- Control - VNV Nation
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth brings the gang back together (including Sephiroth)
- Mortal Kombat 1 review: Bloody kreative
- Phantom Liberty is the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 deserves
- Super Bomberman R 2 review: Konami Krazy Bombers
Shacknews update!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Plenty of updates to Cortex and more. Take a look at the link in the post.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Plus, you get to see cute photos of Rad on there, like this one!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - September 24, 2023