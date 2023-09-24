Weekend Discussion - September 24, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday evening, which means we should kick back and relax with some Cracking the Cryptic.

Mark takes a look at a puzzle game

Why not continue with some more puzzle goodness? This game is Chants of Sennaar.

Improve your haircut

Get something that matches the shape of your head.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

TJ has seen the light

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Apparently it looks better on-camera than it does in real life.

Why is the Xbox app so restrictive?

SerfaSam on Cortex

It's my computer. Let me do what I want.

Greg's got a new setup

GBurke59 on Cortex

This thing is going to be extremely useful.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Bill always has a good time in it.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Shacknews update!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Plenty of updates to Cortex and more. Take a look at the link in the post.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.