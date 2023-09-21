What to do with Legendary Shards before they're removed - Destiny 2 What to buy with your Legendary Shards before Bungie removes them from Destiny 2.

Legendary Shards will be removed from Destiny 2 starting in Season 23. Players who have been enjoying the game since launch have started to wonder what to do with all their Legendary Shards before they’re removed. It’s a valid thought and the good news is there are plenty of things you can do to drain your supply before Bungie deletes them.

When are Legendary Shards leaving?

Legendary Shards is one of Destiny 2’s longest-standing currencies and one that has been required to purchase just about everything in the game. For those that have been playing consistently for years, there’s a good chance you’ve got several thousand of these purple crystals stored up. In the September 15, 2023 TWID, Bungie revealed it would be starting the process of depreciating the currency in Season 23.

Legendary Shards will be completely removed when The Final Shape releases.

Source: Bungie

When Season 23 releases, players will note that the Legendary Shard cost of buying things from the Monument to Lost Lights will be gone. Additionally, focusing Ritual gear will no longer cost Legendary Shards.

On February 27, 2024, The Final Shape will be released and Legendary Shards will be completely gone.

What to do with Legendary Shards before they’re removed

Now, don’t go out and blow through all your Legendary Shards just yet, you might want to keep some if there’s still time left in Season of the Witch. Furthermore, Legendary Shards might still be useful in Season 23 even though a few mechanics are dropping them as a required currency. In saying that, you might want to start purchasing some of the following items:

1 Enhancement Prism – 400 Legendary Shards (3 per week)

1 Enhancement Cores – 30 Legendary Shards (5 per day)

1 Ascendant Alloy – 400 Legendary Shards (1 per week)

10,000 Glimmer – 10 Legendary Shards

1 Phantasmal Fragment – 10 Legendary Shards

10 Raid Banners – 30 Legendary Shards

Enhancement Cores are needed for weapon crafting and as such are rather valuable. Consider buying a good amount of these if you're sitting on thousands of Legendary Shards.

Source: Shacknews

Personally speaking, Enhancement Cores are my main concern given their importance with crafting weapons and increasing the energy of armor. Prisms, on the other hand, are easy enough to acquire if you’ve got a capable team to run Grandmaster Nightfalls. Obviously Ascendant Alloys continue to be tough to farm, so grab one each week if you’ve got the shards. As always, buy why makes sense for your situation.

One thing you should definitely consider purchasing are Phantasmal Fragments from the Lectern of Enchantment on the moon. You can trade 10 of these to Master Rahool, the Cryptarch, for 10,000 Glimmer. With shards going away, Glimmer will become one of the most important currencies in the game and having Phantasmal Fragments in your Inventory is a great way to artificially hold more than the Glimmer cap.

10 Phantasmal Fragments can be traded for 10,000 Glimmer at Rahool. This is a useful way to store extra Glimmer beyond the cap.

Source: Shacknews

Finally, buying raid banners may or may not be a good idea. If Bungie gives raids the free banner like in the Legendary campaigns, then you won’t need banners. The opposite is also true.

You might also want to level up any armor or weapons using Legendary Shards. Once they are gone, Bungie might replace the level up cost with Glimmer, which tends to be more difficult to acquire and tedious to farm.

Before the release of The Final Shape on February 27, 2024, take some time to begin purchasing materials using your stockpile of Legendary Shards. The currency will be slowly depreciated in Season 23 and then completely gone in Season 24, so you've still got some time to level up gear, stock up on other resources, and otherwise decide what to do with them before Legendary Shards are removed.