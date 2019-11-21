How to get Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 Fill your inventory with Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 by using these reliable farming methods.

Enhancement Cores are needed for just about everything to do with your gear in Destiny 2. Acquiring a stockpile of this upgrade material is going to be a top priority for a lot of players, especially for those pushing the higher levels of energy ratings on armor. Thankfully, there are now more ways to get Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2.

How to get Enhancement Cores

What were previously known as Masterwork Cores are now known as Enhancement Cores. These are used to upgrade weapons and armor in Destiny 2. For weapons, Enhancement Cores increase the Masterwork Tier and for armor, they increase the energy capacity.

As for the Enhancement Core sources, there are now more ways than ever to get them:

Dismantling a Tier 4 piece of gear

Purchase from Spider

Spider’s weekly Wanted bounties

Use a Finest Matterweave consumable

Completing a Clan Vendor challenge when at Clan Rank 4

Banshee-44’s daily bounties

Brother Vance rank-up packages

Dismantle tier 4 Weapons

Enhancement Cores are used to increase a weapon’s Masterwork tier. The first time you will need an Enhancement Core to do this is to get a weapon from Tier 3 to 4. Because of this, if you dismantle a Tier 4 weapon, you are guaranteed to get at least one core. The higher the tier, the more cores you will receive.

Spider’s Enhancement Cores

Spider offers various ways of getting Enhancement Cores, from buying them outright to completing Wanted bounties.

Spider is one of the few vendors in Destiny 2 that offers multiple ways of getting Enhancement Cores. His weekly Wanted bounties, of which he has several, each reward a core. These fugitives are found all over the galaxy – if you’re struggling to find them, check out our Forsaken section of the Destiny 2 guide hub for their locations.

The other way Spider offers Enhancement Cores is through a straight purchase. You can hand over Legendary Shards in exchange for a single core. The cost of the cores increase with each purchase, so weigh up how many shards you actually want to sink into this method.

Finest Matterweave

The Finest Matterweave consumable is a way to get Enhancement Cores off of boss kills.

The Finest Matterweave consumable is one of the easiest means of getting an Enhancement Core. After using this consumable, bosses have a chance of dropping a core. The consumable lasts until you receive a core, making it a guaranteed way of getting one by simply playing Destiny 2.

Clan vendor challenge

Level up your Clan to Core Hound to receive Enhancement Cores upon completing vendor challenges.

This means of getting an Enhancement Core is only really useful for those players in a clan. When your clan reaches Rank 4, you can begin picking up challenges from Hawthorne. Completing these yields an Enhancement Core.

Banshee-44’s bounties

Banshee-44 now sells daily bounties that reward Enhancement Cores.

Banshee-44, the Gunsmith in the Tower, now offers bounties that reward Enhancement Cores. These bounties are as simple as getting kills with a specific type of weapon. He offers three a day, allowing you to get 21 Enhancement Cores a week.

Brother Vance farming

The last tried and true method of getting more Enhancement Cores is by exploiting the resource economy and rank-up packages.

Brother Vance on Mercury is one of the many vendors that can be ranked-up. Each time you open one of his packages, there’s a chance you will receive a fully Masterworked weapon. Dismantling a Masterwork weapon will always yield Enhancement Cores.

The way to farm this is to purchase Simulation Seeds from Spider when he sells them for Legendary Shards. By pouring thousands of shards into purchasing this Mercury planetary resource, you can net dozens of Enhancement Cores and recoup about 80 per cent of the shards you put in.

Getting Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 has never been easier. Because they are critical in Masterworking weapons and increasing a piece of armor’s energy rating, it’s important to always have a decent supply. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more resource farming techniques.