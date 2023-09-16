How to unlock Fatalities - Mortal Kombat 1 Need to know how to unlock the second fatalities for your favorite Mortal Kombat 1 characters? We've got you covered.

Fatalities are a huge part of the heart and soul of Mortal Kombat. They stick it into your opponent’s face with gusto after you’ve secured the victory, but some of them are always hidden away. Such is the case in Mortal Kombat 1 where first Fatalities are free, but the second Fatalities must be unlocked. If you’ve been wondering how you get to those second Fatalities, we have the details here on how to unlock the inputs for second Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to unlock Fatalities

Reaching Level 14 on a character's Mastery in Mortal Kombat 1 will reveal their second Fatality and input.

To unlock the second fatalities for characters in Mortal Kombat 1, you must simply play that character and level up their Mastery. Every character has their second Fatality and its input locked at Mastery Level 14. It takes a chunk of time to achieve this on any given character, but if you’re good, you can fast track it by playing Towers, Invasion Mode, or Online Matches. The last option unlocks character experience fast if you win, but even the losing experience is nothing to sneeze at. Either way, get to Mastery Level 14 and the second Fatality input for that character is yours.

Don’t go just yet, though. That’s not all there is to it. You see, if you know the input for a character’s second Fatality, you don’t have to reach Level 14 to unlock it. The Mastery unlock just tells you how to do the Fatality. If you know the input, you can do a character’s second Fatality whether you’ve reached Mastery Level 14 with them or not. It also just so happens that we have a handy guide that contains all of those hidden Fatality inputs for your convenience.

Now that you know how to unlock the second Fatality for characters in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll be ready to really shove it in your foes face when you win. Be sure to check out our further Mortal Kombat 1 coverage for further guides and news updates.