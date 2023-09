All Fatalities - Mortal Kombat 1 The inputs and moves for every main fighter's fatalities and every kameo's fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.

New and brutal Fatalities are here in Mortal Kombat 1 and main fighters and kameos are able to dish out the pain. For those looking to pull them off, below you’ll find tables showing each Fatality, the inputs you’ll need to pull them off, and the distance on the screen at which you should do them..

Last updated on September 14, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Main Fighter Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities Fatality Name Input Ashrah Heavenly Light (Mid) Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Baraka Split Decision (Close) Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Ermac Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… General Shao Spin Cycle (Mid) Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Geras Sand Storm (Mid) Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Havik Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Homelander Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Johnny Cage Hollywood Walk of Pain (Close) Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Kenshi Blended (Close) Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Kitana Royal Blender (Mid) Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Kung Lao Lao'd and Clear (Mid) Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Li Mei Roman Candle (Close) Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Liu Kang Double Dragon (Close) Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Mileena Appetizer (Close) Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Nitara Vaeternus KomBAT (Mid) Down, Down, Back, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Omni-Man Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Peacemaker Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Quan Chi Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Raiden The Storm's Arrival (Close) Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Rain The Red Sea (Close) Down, Down, Back, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Reiko The Impaler (Mid) Down, Down, Back, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Reptile Indigestion (Mid) Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Scorpion Eye-Palling Victory (Mid) Down, Forward, Back, Block Fatality Name 2 Pending… Shang Tseung Side Effects (Close) Back, Down, Down, Back Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending… Sindel Hair Comes Trouble (Mid) Down, Back, Down, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Smoke Hazed and Infused (Anywhere) Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Sub-Zero Hairline Fracture (Anywhere) Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch Fatality Name 2 Pending… Takahashi Takeda Fatality Name 1 Pending… Fatality Name 2 Pending… Tanya Helping Hands (Close) Down, Back, Down, Front Kick Fatality Name 2 Pending…

Kameo Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fatalities Fatality Name Input Cyrax Annihilation (Mid) Forward, Back, Forward, Assist Darrius Armed & Dangerous (Mid) Down, Back, Forward, Assist Ferra Fatality Name Pending… Frost Breaking Point (Mid) Back, Down, Back, Assist Goro Prince of Pain (Close) Back, Forward, Down, Assist Jax Big Boot (Far) Down, Forward, Down, Assist Kano Heart Ripper (Mid) Back, Down, Back, Assist Khameleon Fatality Name Pending… Mavado Fatality Name Pending… Motaro Fatality Name Pending… Sareena Inner Demon (Mid) Back, Down, Down, Assist Sektor Kompactor (Mid) Back, Forward, Back, Assist Shujinko Fatality Name Pending… Sonya Blade Kiss (Mid) Back, Forward, Down, Assist Stryker Safety Vest (Mid) Forward, Down, Forward, Assist Tremor Fatality Name Pending…

It might take a bit of practice to pull these Fatalities off in the heat of combat, but the game also has a practice mode specifically for getting your Fatalities right. Get in and start using the main fighters and Kameos until their Fatalities become second nature. Keep an eye on this guide as we update it with second Fatalities, as well as DLC fighters and Kameos and their Fatalities when they come to Mortal Kombat 1.