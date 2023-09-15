Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is leaving Respawn & EA Asmussen's exit from Respawn and Electronic Arts comes despite previously sharing desires to make a third Star Wars Jedi game.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are saying goodbye to some high-caliber talent today, as Stig Asmussen leaves the company. Asmussen was the director of the Star Wars Jedi games, including Fallen Order and Survivor. While it seemed he’d be on deck for a third game if he had his way, it looks like that’s not meant to be. Asmussen’s exit comes as a surprise this week, even as EA bade him well and wished him luck.

Stig Asmussen’s exit from Respawn and EA was first reported by Bloomberg this week, who had reported the exit based on sources familiar with it. EA would eventually also follow up with an official statement about Asmussen’s departure:

After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ends up being Stig Asmussen's last game with Respawn and Electronic Arts, leaving the series' future in question.

Source: Electronic Arts

What this means for the Star Wars Jedi series is currently unclear. Asmussen had success with both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and earlier this year, he expressed that he’d like to create a third game in the series and round out the current run of Star Wars Jedi as a trilogy. There’s currently been no word on what happens next with Asmussen, who takes over the Star Wars Jedi series from here (if anyone), or if other projects will be affected.

That said, it seems EA and Respawn have lost some pretty good talent with Asmussen’s exit. There’s no telling where Cal Kestis and the Star Wars Jedi games go from here just yet, but we wish Stig Asmussen the best wherever he ends up.