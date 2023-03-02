Star Wars Jedi director hopes to make a Cal Kestis trilogy If director Stig Asmussen has his way, we could see another game in Cal Kestis' story after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Survivor is supposed to be coming out in April 2023. However, if you were looking for Survivor to tie a ribbon on the story of Cal Kestis, you might be left a little disappointed and/or excited to know that the game’s director doesn’t want the story to end here. Stig Asmussen wants to make this run of Star Wars Jedi games into a trilogy.

Asmussen shared this desire in a recent interview with IGN. There, on an episode of IGN Unfiltered, he revealed that the possibility of a third game in the Star Wars Jedi Cal Kestis is not only a goal for him, but very likely if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does well.

“Sequel discussions were happening even before Jedi: Fallen Order was released in 2019,” Asmussen said. “We were already talking about the second game. I mean, frankly, we were talking beyond. And these are conversations that, when we're breaking this story with Lucasfilm, it's like: ‘Well, where are we going with the second game?’ I always wanted to see this as a trilogy.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming in April, but Respawn already has plans for a third game if Survivor performs well in sales.

Source: Electronic Arts

Asmussen goes on to say that the idea was to continue to take Kestis to interesting places within Star Wars lore and bring the best gameplay possible to each of those experiences.

“How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?” Asmussen continues. “We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was supposed to come out in March 2023, but a small delay to polish the game pushed its release back to April. A highly anticipated title coming off the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it seems EA and Respawn have their sights set high for further work with Lucasfilm Games. We’ll see how Survivor pans out, but if does well, be on the lookout for a third game in the series as we look for updates on this story.