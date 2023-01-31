Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date delayed to late April
As part of Tuesday's Q3 2023 earnings report, Electronic Arts officially delayed the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
As part of Electronic Arts' Q3 2023 earnings report, the publisher released some news on the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game now appears to be delayed and will release in late April.
The EA Star Wars Twitter account shortly followed with the official announcement from Respawn Entertainment's Stig Asmussen:
For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.
Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat, and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD's story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.
In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule -- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th.
Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best experience for our players, and to all of you for your understanding.
This announcement follows what appears to be a down quarter for EA, largely because the delay now pushes Jedi: Survivor into the following fiscal year. Net booking guidance has been adjusted from roughly $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion with the Star Wars delay accounted for. The game was previously set to release on March 17.
Look for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, April 28.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date delayed to late April
-
-
-
-
This right here ^^^^^^^^ and https://youtu.be/8VNJRzNmnb0?t=101 :)
-