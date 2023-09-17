New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - September 17, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday, so let's relax with some sudoku.

Dunkey teaches you how to review games

Make sure you follow his lead and you won't run into any problems.

GMTK teaches you about cameras

It's a learning sort of Sunday. Let's listen to Mark teach us about how good cameras are made for 2D games.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

TJ wants Chadley.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Someone give him Chadley!

I tried, I really did

SerfaSam on Cortex

I just don't think I've got it in me to read another 100 pages of this.

He's back in the saddle

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Red Dead Redemption 2 was my GOTY.

Greg saw Homer!

GBurke59 on Cortex

I hope you shared a doughnut and a beer with him.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Plus, you get to check out cute pictures of Rad, like this one!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola