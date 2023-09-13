Nintendo Direct September 2023 livestream coming this week Nintendo confirmed that it would be doing its usual fall season livestream presentation, showing off around 40 minutes of games tomorrow.

Nintendo has, historically, almost always done a Nintendo Direct presentation in the month of September to set the stage for its winter line-up of games, and this year is no exception. Today, Nintendo announced the latest September Nintendo Direct, set to show off a wealth of new reveals for games that will be launching this September. What’s more, players will be getting the presentation sooner than later… It’s coming tomorrow!

Nintendo announced its September 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation via the Nintendo Twitter on September 13, 2023. According to the announcement, Nintendo is going to go live with its latest Direct on September 14, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The announcement didn’t share any specific games that would shown, but it did share that viewers would get to see about 40 minutes of game reveals and footage for titles Nintendo expects to launch during winter 2023. This could include even more details on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which itself just had a special presentation recently.

Nintendo announced its usual September Nintendo Direct via its Twitter, with the presentation going live this week.

There’s no telling exactly what we’re in for at the moment with tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct, but with 40 minutes, it sounds like there will be a lot. After all, Nintendo has often used its September Direct to show off all-new upcoming games. With that in mind, we could see some delightful surprises out of tomorrow’s event. For example, the September Nintendo Direct in 2022 revealed Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, a character reveal and release date for Octopath Traveler 2, and a lot more.

We won’t have to wait long to see what the September 2023 Nintendo Direct has in store for us, so stay tuned right here at Shacknews, join us to catch the action when it drops, or just enjoy our coverage during and after the Direct concludes.