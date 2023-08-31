Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct here Here's how you can tune into Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Wonder-themed Direct.

With Super Mario Bros. Wonder less than two months away from release, Nintendo is holding a special Direct focused on the 2D platformer. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will provide our first look at the game since it was revealed back in June. You likely won’t want to miss it, so here’s how you can tune in.

Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct is going down today, August 23, 2023. It starts at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube channel. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will run for approximately 15 minutes, which makes sense given the presentation will focus on a single game. We can expect to see new gameplay, as well as additional details about the psychedelic adventure that Mario and friends are embarking on.

With an October 20 release date already set in place, we’re curious to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. Of course, you should bookmark our topic page dedicated to the game to keep up with everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder leading up to its release.