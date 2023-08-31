New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct here

Here's how you can tune into Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Wonder-themed Direct.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

With Super Mario Bros. Wonder less than two months away from release, Nintendo is holding a special Direct focused on the 2D platformer. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will provide our first look at the game since it was revealed back in June. You likely won’t want to miss it, so here’s how you can tune in.

Watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct is going down today, August 23, 2023. It starts at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube channel. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will run for approximately 15 minutes, which makes sense given the presentation will focus on a single game. We can expect to see new gameplay, as well as additional details about the psychedelic adventure that Mario and friends are embarking on.

With an October 20 release date already set in place, we’re curious to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. Of course, you should bookmark our topic page dedicated to the game to keep up with everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder leading up to its release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola