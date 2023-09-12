ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 369 Link needs out help in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. I was getting a little burnt out on the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons thus the reason I took it off the schedule last week. To refresh your memory during the last Oracle of Seasons episode, we took down the Dancing Dragon Dungeon along with the spider boss, Gohma.

We also found the fifth dungeon, the Unicorn’s Cave, and killed Digdogger, the boss, that was inside. While inside the Unicorn’s Cave, I found the magnetic gloves, one of the coolest Legend of Zelda items around. The next dungeon to find is the Ancient Ruins, which I have no idea where they are. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we take another step in our journey in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

Manhandla, the boss of the Ancient Ruins, looks like a cross between a Chuchu and Piranha plant.

