ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 368 Pokemon Stadium 2 continues with more Gym Leader Castle on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into our Pokemon Stadium 2 playthrough. Last episode, we played and beat all the mini games on hard mode. We also started the Gym Leader Castle and defeated the first three Johto gym leaders. We beat Whitney and made her cry!

There is no way to transfer your trained Pokemon to Pokemon Stadium 2 so you have to use the Pokemon in rental teams. You’re able to pick the best monsters for each situation. That being said, I think I might try and pick random teams for each gym to try and add a challenge to the gameplay. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, let’s see how far we can get in the gym leader castle on the Stevetendo show!

There's plenty of gym leaders in the Gym Leader Caslte as well as other challenges!

Also, don't forget to keep thinking of new games that you'd love to see played on the Stevetendo show.