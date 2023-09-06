Diablo 4 lead confirms annual expansions for the game Blizzard already confirmed multiple expansions in the works for Diablo 4, and general manager Rod Fergusson claimed they'll be released on a yearly schedule.

With Diablo 4 out, its first season having launched, and further seasons already planned, players continue to wonder about expansion content in the game. Blizzard Entertainment had already confirmed plans for Diablo 4 content expansions, but franchise general manager Rod Fergusson also recently shared when players can expect them to release. In a recent interview, Fergusson revealed that the plan is to launch expansions for Diablo 4 on an annual basis.

Fergusson shared details about Blizzard’s Diablo 4 expansion plans via an interview with Dexerto this week. It was there that he shared offhand that the plan is to launch expansions for Diablo 4 on a yearly schedule:

When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we see that as building a foundation on which we can build for the future. So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service.

Diablo 4's Season of Blood is the next big content release for the game, but expansions are on the way in 2024.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It was just barely after Diablo 4 launched that Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that there were multiple expansions in the works for the game. With Fergusson confirming that these expansions are set for an annual schedule, we now have a slightly better idea of when they’ll be coming. If the first expansion is a year out from the base game’s release, then it seems likely we could see the first Diablo 4 expansion in June 2024, a year after the base game’s release.

With that said, we still have a few seasons to get through on our way to a first Diablo 4 expansion. As we close out Season of the Malignant and prepare for the Season of Blood in October 2023, stay tuned for more news and updates as they drop.