New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Diablo 4 lead confirms annual expansions for the game

Blizzard already confirmed multiple expansions in the works for Diablo 4, and general manager Rod Fergusson claimed they'll be released on a yearly schedule.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
4

With Diablo 4 out, its first season having launched, and further seasons already planned, players continue to wonder about expansion content in the game. Blizzard Entertainment had already confirmed plans for Diablo 4 content expansions, but franchise general manager Rod Fergusson also recently shared when players can expect them to release. In a recent interview, Fergusson revealed that the plan is to launch expansions for Diablo 4 on an annual basis.

Fergusson shared details about Blizzard’s Diablo 4 expansion plans via an interview with Dexerto this week. It was there that he shared offhand that the plan is to launch expansions for Diablo 4 on a yearly schedule:

Diablo 4 Season of Blood vampire reveal
Diablo 4's Season of Blood is the next big content release for the game, but expansions are on the way in 2024.
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It was just barely after Diablo 4 launched that Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that there were multiple expansions in the works for the game. With Fergusson confirming that these expansions are set for an annual schedule, we now have a slightly better idea of when they’ll be coming. If the first expansion is a year out from the base game’s release, then it seems likely we could see the first Diablo 4 expansion in June 2024, a year after the base game’s release.

With that said, we still have a few seasons to get through on our way to a first Diablo 4 expansion. As we close out Season of the Malignant and prepare for the Season of Blood in October 2023, stay tuned for more news and updates as they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 6, 2023 8:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Diablo 4 lead confirms annual expansions for the game

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 6, 2023 8:56 AM

      so 3 "free" seasons then a paid expansion? That seems not so great.

    • lefthighkick legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 6, 2023 9:04 AM

      They're trying so desperately and obviously (all the way down to the way they name their seasons) to ape Destiny 2's formula, except they're nowhere near as good at it.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 6, 2023 9:08 AM

        Yea I don’t think they really know what they’re doing. Kind of explains why the end game is so bare bones at this point.

    • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 6, 2023 9:12 AM

      Damn, I totally forgot I was playing that game...

Hello, Meet Lola