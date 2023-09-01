Starfield crossed over 234k concurrent players on Steam moments after launch Starfield also had over 500k viewers watching its gameplay on Twitch in the last 24 hours.

After years of anticipation, Bethesda and Xbox have finally launched Starfield, and players around the world have definitely shown up for it. The game has had a little less than a day in the wild since early access began, but it has already amassed a huge concurrent player number on Steam, as well as massive viewership of livestreams on Twitch. In fact, it peaked at over 234,000 concurrent players just a couple hours after going live.

These stats on Starfield’s concurrent players come from SteamDB, which has been tracking the game since it officially went live for players. According to the charts, Starfield peaked at about 234,500 concurrent players on August 31, 2023, shortly after the game’s early access went live. It’s ended up fourth in Steam’s top played games, trailing only behind Baldur’s Gate 3, DOTA 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

SteamDB shows that Starfield has gotten quite the attention from players and viewers following its launch.

Starfield’s Twitch viewership looked quite good as well. The numbers reported out of SteamDB show that Twitch viewership peaked at around 543,000 viewers shortly after livestreams started going live with the game yesterday. Our own livestream was part of that number and we were happy to welcome a healthy gathering of viewers and questions during the lengthy stream.

By all accounts, the outpouring of attention for Starfield is also well-deserved. The game has earned high scores and accolades in reviews since launching, including a high-praise review right here at Shacknews. It’s also likely more than a relief to Bethesda, which has been working on the game for many years at this point. It will be interesting to see if this is the last peak we see for the game or if it continues to garner greater attention now that it’s available. With Starfield out in the wild, be sure to check out our strategy guide for any of your galactic questing needs.