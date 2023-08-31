ShackStream: Starfield early access livestream We're playing Starfield for a very special ShackStream!

Starfield is upon us! After five years of anticipation, we have Bethesda’s new RPG and we’re going to be showcasing it during a special livestream today. We’ll be starting a fresh save, so please join us as we venture out into the stars!

Our Starfield early access livestream begins today, August 31, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It’s going down on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

As mentioned previously we’ll be starting a new Starfield save from scratch. I reviewed the game for Shacknews, so I’m pretty familiar with the story, gameplay, and everything else going on. Feel free to stop by with any questions about the game and I’ll answer them to the best of my ability.

As for when you can play Starfield, it’ll be hitting early access tomorrow, September 1, for those who purchased Premium Editions. Standard Edition owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start playing on September 6.

We’re excited to jump in and stream some Starfield today, and we look forward to having you along with us for the ride!