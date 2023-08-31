New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Starfield early access livestream

We're playing Starfield for a very special ShackStream!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Starfield is upon us! After five years of anticipation, we have Bethesda’s new RPG and we’re going to be showcasing it during a special livestream today. We’ll be starting a fresh save, so please join us as we venture out into the stars!

Our Starfield early access livestream begins today, August 31, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It’s going down on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch it using the video embed above.

As mentioned previously we’ll be starting a new Starfield save from scratch. I reviewed the game for Shacknews, so I’m pretty familiar with the story, gameplay, and everything else going on. Feel free to stop by with any questions about the game and I’ll answer them to the best of my ability.

As for when you can play Starfield, it’ll be hitting early access tomorrow, September 1, for those who purchased Premium Editions. Standard Edition owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start playing on September 6.

We’re excited to jump in and stream some Starfield today, and we look forward to having you along with us for the ride!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

