Watch the Shacknews World First Crota's End raid attempt in Destiny 2 here Come and watch my mates and I attempt the Day One Crota's End raid in Destiny 2 as we race for World's First.

Crota’s End is the reprised raid for Destiny 2 and, as is the normal, my mates and I will be attempting the World’s First race on Day One. You can watch us tackle this familiar-yet-different raid right here on Shacknews using the Twitch embed below.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on September 1, 2023. This is one hour before the raid begins and will give the team some time to finalize builds, chat strategies, and generally wake up (it’ll be 2:00 a.m. AEST). Once the clock hits 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the gates will open and we’ll be off and running.

While the main goal will be to get World’s First, we’re going to be happy just getting it finished in a reasonable time. Hopefully we can get a better placement than we did in previous Day One raids. We’re always striving to improve our raiding performance. If you’re also playing, you can read over our Crota’s End raid guide throughout the day as I keep it updated once we clear each encounter.

Come and stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel and lend us your support.