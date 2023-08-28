ShackStream: Betting big on Johnny in Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 launched last weekend and we're seeing what newest character Johnny can do with the multitude of changes.

While we’d usually do Indie-licious today, we’re trying on something a little different. Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 launched last weekend and Arc System Works is kind of an indie developer. Mostly, it’s a good reason for me to play more Guilty Gear Strive, so that’s what I’m going to do, especially now that Johnny’s out in the game.

Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3 launched on August 24, 2024. It brought not only the first character of Season 3, Johnny, but also a multitude of mechanic changes like the addition of Wild Assault and Deflect Shield. I was away at TennoCon 2023 during Johnny’s release in Guilty Gear Strive or I would have happily streamed sooner, but better late than never right?

Join me as I see how the leader of the Jellyfish Pirates plays in Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below, or maybe even on our new community Discord channel!

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 has kicked off with a bang. Come see as we take on the mantle of Guilty Gear’s original gambler and see what he can do. We’ll be going live shortly!