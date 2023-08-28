OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise service Beta tested by around 20 companies, ChatGPT Enterprise is a subscription service that will allow companies to input and train ChatGPT for unique industrial cases.

OpenAI has launched a new tier of ChatGPT service focused entirely on company use this week. ChatGPT Enterprise is a new tier of service that allows businesses to input data and train ChatGPT for versatile industry and case use. It has gone through beta testing by a variety of companies already and will be offered at a negotiable price to further companies based on case use.

OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise via a press release on the OpenAI blog on August 28, 2023. In addition to being able to train ChatGPT for industry case use, subscribing businesses can also utilize unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, the ability to process longer inputs, advanced data analysis, and unique customization options, among a number of further features. OpenAI feels the time is right to bring ChatGPT to this higher-tier business level of use over consumer-facing options:

We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.

In addition to ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI has further updates planned, including a lower-tier ChatGPT Business for smaller teams.

Source: OpenAI

Some of the companies that beta tested ChatGPT Enterprise included Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier. Furthermore, Microsoft invested heavily into OpenAI, eventually incorporating the ChatGPT AI technology into the Bing search engine and ChatGPT has also been worked into Slack services just to name a few.

In addition to allowing companies input data and train ChatGPT for their use in the Enterprise tier, OpenAI boasts the tier features ChatGPT’s highest level of security and data protection. The company claims it doesn’t collect corporate data on how ChatGPT Enterprise is used and will not utilize business tweaks into its foundational ChatGPT models.

With the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, it will be interesting to see if further large-scale businesses invest in the technology and utilize ChatGPT further. Stay tuned as we continue to cover this and further AI tech news as it drops.