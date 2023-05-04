Slack GPT is the company's new AI chatbot Slack GPT can summarize meetings and adjust message tone.

More companies are finding ways to implement artificial technology into their services as the technology grows in popularity. One of these companies is Slack, the Salesforce-owned communication app primarily used for business communication. The parent company previously announced its partnership with ChatGPT to bring AI to Slack, and has now wholly revealed its plans. Slack GPT is the name of the new AI chatbot, and it’ll be able to summarize meetings, edit messages for tone, and more.

In a Salesforce press release, Slack’s parent company provided all the details about Slack GPT. As part of its plan to make AI a native part of Slack, the AI software is designed to simplify everyday use of the app. Slack GPT will be able to summarize conversations in channels and take notes on meetings in Huddles. Users will also have the option to allow Slack GPT to rewrite their messages in order to adjust tone.



Source: Getty Images

“Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity,” said Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack. “The real power of this technology is when AI can analyze and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource — its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster.”

In an interview with CNBC, Slack VP of Product Ali Rayl addressed privacy concerns, stating that users’ messages and information will not be stored by Slack. There is no current wide release date for Slack GPT, but more details are expected to come in the near future. Slack is just the latest company to announce AI integration. Last month, NVIDIA announced NeMo Guardrails, which is designed to prevent AI hallucinations.