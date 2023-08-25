Jackbox Games CEO looks back on 10 years of Party Packs Jackbox Games CEO Mike Bilder also discusses The Jackbox Party Pack 10 and what to expect over the next decade.

Jackbox Games is in the middle of a milestone year. Later this fall, the studio is releasing its tenth Jackbox Party Pack, marking a full decade of Jackbox Party Pack goodness. We recently had a chance to speak with Jackbox Games CEO Mike Bilder about what's coming up in The Jackbox Party Pack 10 as well as what's on the horizon for the next decade at Jackbox Games.

"As a studio, we're larger than we've ever been, staffing-wise," Bilder told Shacknews. "The intention around that is so that we can do more things than just doing an annual Party Pack. I think it's safe to say that we will continue to do party-type games like [The Jackbox Party Pack 10]. Whether you see Jackbox Party Pack 20 or not, I don't know. Time will tell on that. But it's safe to say we are working on more party games and we're working on some unannounced new stuff, as well."

Bilder goes into detail on the individual offerings featured in The Jackbox Party Pack 10. He also talks about the advancements made over the past decade at Jackbox Games, including growth alongside the Twitch platform, further exploration of accessibility settings, and building games with feedback from convention crowds like those at PAX.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is coming this fall to all platforms. For more interviews like this, be sure to visit Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.