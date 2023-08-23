NVIDIA (NVDA) adds $25 billion to share buyback program In addition, NVIDIA announced it will continue share repurchase throughout its 2024 fiscal year.

NVIDIA closed out its Q2 2024 in potent fashion, coming out well ahead of estimates on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS). It would also appear that NVIDIA is using its strong position to invest into share buybacks. The company announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $25 billion USD for its share buyback program.

NVIDIA included this detail in its Q2 2024 earnings results, which were posted on its Investor Relations website on August 23, 2023, as well as being reiterated during the Q2 2024 earnings conference call. The part of the earnings results that addresses share buybacks at NVIDIA can be found below:

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, NVIDIA returned $3.38 billion to shareholders in the form of 7.5 million shares repurchased for $3.28 billion, and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $3.95 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. On August 21, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an additional $25.00 billion in share repurchases, without expiration. NVIDIA plans to continue share repurchases this fiscal year.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading following release of its Q2 2024 earnings results.

It is blatantly clear that NVIDIA overperformed in its Q2 2024 earnings results, and it seems the company feels highly confident about what’s ahead. In addition to performing well on the quarter, NVIDIA also raised its revenue guidance for Q3 2024. The company’s announced intention to continue share repurchases throughout the fiscal year also seems indicative of this confidence in its continued performance.

With huge investments in GPU and AI technology, NVIDIA doesn’t seem to be in any danger of slowing down anytime soon. Stay tuned for further reporting on it and other companies as further financial reporting and details drop.