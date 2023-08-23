New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars: Dark Forces is being remastered by Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios has partnered with Lucasfilm Games to remaster classic first-person shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nightdive Studios
1

It’s been a big weekend for Nightdive Studios. Out at Gamescom, the masters of remaster have revealed two more projects it’s working on, one of which we now know is Star Wars: Dark Forces. Nightdive has partnered with Lucasfilm Games to spruce up the classic and beloved Star Wars first-person shooter, and it will be coming to PC and consoles with a release date expected to drop later this year.

Nightdive Studios unveiled the Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster at Gamescom 2023 on August 23, 2023, along with a trailer on its YouTube channel after. Based on the 1995 classic PC game, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is being rebuilt in Nightdive’s proprietary KEX Engine, complete with reworked cutscenes and animations. The game will also support up to 4K at 120FPS. When it launches, it’s expected to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Nightdive has been on quite a roll as of late. The group just finished launching a remaster of Quake 2, which has gotten a lot of praise out of fans so far. It also put out a remaster of Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, and a solid remake of System Shock. Even during Gamescom, the studio also revealed that it would be rounding out its trilogy of Turok remasters with Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, which is also being redone in the KEX Engine.

Star Wars Dark Forces cutscene animation
Nightdive Studios is sprucing up the gameplay, but also reworking the cutscenes in Star Wars: Dark Forces with new animations.
Source: Nightdive Studios

With Star Wars: Dark Forces now confirmed, but no release date in sight just yet, stay tuned for more details as they drop. We’ll share the updates right here at Shacknews.

