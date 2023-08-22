New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Alan Wake 2 takes a first look at Alan's story at Gamescom 2023

Remedy's Sam Lake revealed a new look at Alan Wake's side of the story at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Epic Games
1

Gamescom Opening Night Live took an exciting new look at the story of Alan Wake 2. To this point, players had met Saga Anderson and explored her side of the narrative. But what about Alan himself? What does his side of the story look like? Remedy's Sam Lake came to Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal a first look at Alan Wake's piece of the Alan Wake 2 narrative.

Alan Wake is seen at his writing desk before his nightmarish reality begins to unravel around him. It's quickly revealed that Alan is trying to recall the pages of a manuscript that he has no memory of writing. As people begin to look at Alan as a killer, players learn that there's an Alan Wake doppelganger on the loose. He's not only dangerously violent, but he's also out to drive the original Alan mad as he's trapped in the hellscape known only as the Dark Place.

Alan's story is expected to converge at some point with Saga Anderson's Resident Evil-like murder mystery. Saga will have her own distinct mechanics like the ability to retreat into the Mind Place and piece together clues to her investigation. It isn't known yet what Alan will have at his disposal, but expect to learn more in the weeks ahead.

Saga Anderson in the Mind Place in Alan Wake 2.

Source: Epic Games

The month of October is heavily stacked, as far as major game releases go. That's why Remedy has ultimately opted to delay Alan Wake 2's release date to October 27. Look for it to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with the PC version getting DLSS 3.5 support on day one.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola