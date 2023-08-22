NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 introduces AI-boosted Ray Reconstruction Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 will be among the first games to support NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 update.

NVIDIA has gradually been iterating on its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology and is taking a big step forward at Gamescom 2023. On Tuesday, the company announced that it was ready to make the jump to DLSS 3.5, which would introduce new AI-enhanced features that would make gaming look sharper than ever. In fact, it's such a leap forward that some major titles will have DLSS 3.5 updates ready soon.

DLSS 3.5's biggest advancement is a feature that NVIDIA has dubbed "Ray Reconstruction." This will enhance ray traced image quality for any GeForce RTX GPU by replacing hand-tuned denoisers with an NVIDIA supercomputer-trained AI network that can generated higher-quality pixels. The primary difference is that it adjusts the typical ray tracing lighting pipeline by taking engine-generated materials and geometry and factoring in lighting effects, which can lead to sharper pixels and more accurate containment of high-frequency data. On top of gaming applications, NVIDIA is touting this tech's potential artistic uses in 3D creator applications. Ray Reconstruction tech will be made available in upcoming releases of D5 Render, Chaos Vantage, and NVIDIA Omniverse.

On top of that, game developers are wasting no time adopting DLSS 3.5. The PC version of Alan Wake 2 will launch with full DLSS 3.5 and NVIDIA Reflex support when it launches in October. Cyberpunk 2077 will get DLSS 3.5 support in September, just in time for the Phantom Liberty expansion. Portal with RTX will also get a jump to DLSS 3.5 later in the fall. All three of these titles will support DLSS 3.5 when played through GeForce NOW, as well.



Source: NVIDIA

DLSS 3.5 demos will be available on the Gamescom show floor this week. We'll continue watching for the latest news NVIDIA, as well as any news coming out of Gamescom 2023. Those looking to learn more about DLSS 3.5 can head over to the NVIDIA website.