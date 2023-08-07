WrestleQuest gets last-second delay after save bug discovery WrestleQuest was set to launch this week on all platforms, but a major save-wiping bug has led the developers to delay it one last time.

This was supposed to be a big week for the teams at Skybound Entertainment and Mega Cat Studios. The professional wrestling RPG WrestleQuest was finally going to launch with no further delays. Unfortunately, the delay bug appears to have cashed in its Money in the Bank briefcase and scored a last-second victory over the game's developers. On Monday, just hours before its scheduled release, Skybound and Mega Cat announced one final delay for WrestleQuest.

The following message was posted to the Skybound website on Monday, August 7, 2023:

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment announced today that WrestleQuest will now be launching August 22 across all platforms. The companies are providing the following statement: When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices. Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that. We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We're blown away by the support we've seen from players excited for WrestleQuest and we can't wait to share the finished game with everyone on August 22."



Source: Mega Cat Studios

Shacknews posted its WrestleQuest review earlier today. It should be noted that this save bug was not found during our review, but if it's as crushing as the developers have made it sound, it's noble of the team to work on a fix before it's in consumer hands. Better the apology come now than after launch, as so many companies have done this year.

WrestleQuest is now set to release on Tuesday, August 22 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Netflix subscribers can also play it on mobile devices at no extra charge. We'll continue to watch this story and report if anything further develops.