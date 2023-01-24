Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fatshark issues apology for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's rocky launch

Fatshark vows to address feedback and add features to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Fatshark
6

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched in November 2022, bringing about the latest video game iteration of the popular wargame franchise. Unfortunately, Darktide did not receive the same acclaim as previous series entries at launch, with fans pointing toward missing features and a myriad pf smaller issues that made the experience less than ideal. Developer Fatshark has heard those criticisms and has shared an official statement to apologize for the rocky launch and reassure that improvements are on the way.

Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund shared a statement on the company’s Twitter account to address the criticisms that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has received over the past couple of months. In the statement, the developer admits to not hitting their standard of quality with the new game. He also shared what fans can expect from the game in the future.

Players fighting enemy creatures in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Source: Fatshark

Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.

The crafting system and progression loop were among the chief complaints that fans had at launch, and Fatshark ensures that fixes for those issues are on the way. Unfortunately, this means that planned seasonal content and the Xbox Series X/S launch have been delayed. Fatshark will also push back the release of upcoming cosmetic items, stating that the company “just couldn’t continue down this path” until it addressed outstanding problems with the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide had an undeniably rough launch, but it does seem as though Fatshark is on the path to making sure it reaches its full potential. As we await further updates on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 24, 2023 12:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fatshark issues apology for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's rocky launch

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 24, 2023 12:43 PM

      The whole community is being completely insane about this game. I think it's a lot of fun, but they have a subreddit full of the biggest idiots bitching about the fact that they have 250+ hours in a $40 game and don't feel like they've gotten their money out of it. It's nuts.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 24, 2023 12:44 PM

        Nerds are the worst

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 24, 2023 12:45 PM

        Yeah I really enjoyed the game, leveled multiple characters to max. Got to where I topped out with Pubs (3rd difficulty) and don't care enough about the end game grind to continue. But it's a really fun gameplay loop

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 24, 2023 1:02 PM

        I've enjoyed the mindlessness of it; I just wish there was crossplay between Steam & Xbox Gamepass

      • abunch legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 24, 2023 1:13 PM

        Is this your first exposure to people that play loot and/or live service games?

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 24, 2023 2:35 PM

          I played Destiny 2, but I didn't stick with it to just grind outfits - shit's boring - so yeah - in a way it is.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 24, 2023 3:30 PM

        the state of the beta that was practically right before launch kinda scared me off this one for good.

        Not being able to adjust mouse sensitivity was a big wtf and bad sign of things to come. That would have been rough if it were an alpha test held one year prior, not a beta a month before release. yikes.

    • Stimpak Chopra legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 24, 2023 12:46 PM

      It's got issues but I've put around 45 hours into it and had a lot of fun. I don't feel shortchanged.

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 24, 2023 12:51 PM

      i want to play this game but not without numble :/

    • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 24, 2023 12:52 PM

      The core gameplay is still fantastic.

      I imagine Fatshark games like a dingy diner — the front door sticks, there’s a puddle on the floor, the wait staff is forgetful, the menu is outdated, and the silverware is bent. But the food is so damned good and affordable that you just keep coming back.

      • errational
        reply
        January 24, 2023 1:58 PM

        Food is not good, but it is satisfying. There's a certain "homeyness" to it that keeps you coming back.

    • Goncyn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 24, 2023 1:31 PM

      The core gameplay is fun, looks great, and feels great. But a random shop with hourly rotation is a lame way to itemize your game, and the crafting system is embarrassingly unfinished. The in-game menu has "coming soon" text! I still can't enable RTX without crashing, either. Those are all kinda disappointing. Especially if you're the kinda person who exclusively plays one game. Which I'm not, but that's who complains on reddit.

      I just wish I could get my friends to play the game so I don't have to rely on matchmaking to play!

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 24, 2023 2:37 PM

        The game crashes for me occasionally RTX or not.

      • pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 24, 2023 2:46 PM

        Yeah this is where I'm at. The in-mission gameplay is great but the loop breaks down once you get back from a mission. Everything in the hub is either a half baked idea or literally unfinished. Also yeah, still getting crashes.

        All in all it's a normal Fatshark game launch and Darktide will be dope in 6-12 months.

Hello, Meet Lola