Fatshark issues apology for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's rocky launch Fatshark vows to address feedback and add features to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched in November 2022, bringing about the latest video game iteration of the popular wargame franchise. Unfortunately, Darktide did not receive the same acclaim as previous series entries at launch, with fans pointing toward missing features and a myriad pf smaller issues that made the experience less than ideal. Developer Fatshark has heard those criticisms and has shared an official statement to apologize for the rocky launch and reassure that improvements are on the way.

Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund shared a statement on the company’s Twitter account to address the criticisms that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has received over the past couple of months. In the statement, the developer admits to not hitting their standard of quality with the new game. He also shared what fans can expect from the game in the future.



Source: Fatshark

Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.

The crafting system and progression loop were among the chief complaints that fans had at launch, and Fatshark ensures that fixes for those issues are on the way. Unfortunately, this means that planned seasonal content and the Xbox Series X/S launch have been delayed. Fatshark will also push back the release of upcoming cosmetic items, stating that the company “just couldn’t continue down this path” until it addressed outstanding problems with the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide had an undeniably rough launch, but it does seem as though Fatshark is on the path to making sure it reaches its full potential. As we await further updates on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, stick with Shacknews.