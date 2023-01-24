Fatshark issues apology for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's rocky launch
Fatshark vows to address feedback and add features to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launched in November 2022, bringing about the latest video game iteration of the popular wargame franchise. Unfortunately, Darktide did not receive the same acclaim as previous series entries at launch, with fans pointing toward missing features and a myriad pf smaller issues that made the experience less than ideal. Developer Fatshark has heard those criticisms and has shared an official statement to apologize for the rocky launch and reassure that improvements are on the way.
Fatshark CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund shared a statement on the company’s Twitter account to address the criticisms that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has received over the past couple of months. In the statement, the developer admits to not hitting their standard of quality with the new game. He also shared what fans can expect from the game in the future.
Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.
The crafting system and progression loop were among the chief complaints that fans had at launch, and Fatshark ensures that fixes for those issues are on the way. Unfortunately, this means that planned seasonal content and the Xbox Series X/S launch have been delayed. Fatshark will also push back the release of upcoming cosmetic items, stating that the company “just couldn’t continue down this path” until it addressed outstanding problems with the game.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide had an undeniably rough launch, but it does seem as though Fatshark is on the path to making sure it reaches its full potential. As we await further updates on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, stick with Shacknews.
the state of the beta that was practically right before launch kinda scared me off this one for good.
Not being able to adjust mouse sensitivity was a big wtf and bad sign of things to come. That would have been rough if it were an alpha test held one year prior, not a beta a month before release. yikes.
The core gameplay is fun, looks great, and feels great. But a random shop with hourly rotation is a lame way to itemize your game, and the crafting system is embarrassingly unfinished. The in-game menu has "coming soon" text! I still can't enable RTX without crashing, either. Those are all kinda disappointing. Especially if you're the kinda person who exclusively plays one game. Which I'm not, but that's who complains on reddit.
I just wish I could get my friends to play the game so I don't have to rely on matchmaking to play!
Yeah this is where I'm at. The in-mission gameplay is great but the loop breaks down once you get back from a mission. Everything in the hub is either a half baked idea or literally unfinished. Also yeah, still getting crashes.
All in all it's a normal Fatshark game launch and Darktide will be dope in 6-12 months.
